Donors have come through in a big way for lighting and sound improvements to the Hastings High School auditorium.
At Monday evening’s meeting of the Hastings Board of Education, officials of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation presented a check for $104,115.25 to the board for use on the project, which is replacing a 25-year-old stage lighting system and providing an integrated, effective sound system for use in productions.
Such a sound system must be rented now if performers in major productions are to be heard, the foundation said in its materials promoting the “Lights! Sound! Action! An HPSF Production” fundraising campaign.
Improved house lighting, video projection equipment, and a system that provides high-quality videos for instructional purposes and broadcast also are being provided through the project.
HPS and its foundation worked together on the project, and at least some of the equipment already has been installed.
“What an awesome partnership,” said Jeff Schneider, HPS superintendent of schools.
In July 2022, the school board approved a bid for $154,885 from R8 Productions of Grand Island for the auditorium lighting and sound upgrades.
The foundation assembled a focus group to help refine its fall fundraising campaign, which allowed for recognition of various giving levels on a plaque in the auditorium lobby.
On Monday evening, Craig Kautz, executive director of the HPS Foundation, said the foundation shattered its initial goal to raise $60,000 through the campaign.
He encouraged the board to continue working with the foundation and seeking private gifts to help cover the cost of worthy school improvements.
“This is the way to do it, folks,” said Kautz, who was HPS superintendent of schools from 2006-19. “Let’s keep doing it. When you tell the community what you need, your generous community will step up to help.”
Joining Kautz for Monday’s presentation were Kristi Rippe, foundation board vice president; Melissa Clark, foundation development director; and Christian Yost, director of choral activities at Hastings High, who also is heavily involved with high school theatrical productions staged in the auditorium.
Kautz credited Yost for bringing the sound-and-lighting issue to the fore with school decision makers.
“He was concerned about what we were spending on lighting in our auditorium, and he brought to our attention the idea that the lighting was not adequate for a modern, progressive kind of musical performance like we’ve had where we won nine Academy Awards this last year,” Kautz said, referring to Yost and several awards from the Nebraska High School Theater Academy for HHS’ 2022 production of “Matilda the Musical.”
Kautz said the project then developed through discussion with representatives from all performing arts programs at the high school.
“It wasn’t just Christian,” he said. “It was all the performing arts. They came together and started to talk about what we could do and how we could do it, and what it might look like when it was all done.”
Kautz also praised Clark for her work on the auditorium initiative and many other projects for the foundation.
“She’s an amazing individual, and don’t ever think that she’s not the heartbeat of the foundation. She’s been there, and she’s helped drive these kinds of things year after year after year. I couldn’t be more lucky to work with her.”
Yost, for his part, thanked the board for the auditorium improvements. He noted that working with the sound and lighting systems already has been a learning and motivating experience for students unto itself.
“It’s cool as an educational aspect that it’s already paying off,” Yost said.
Hastings High’s 2023 spring musical, “Godspell,” will be presented onstage in the auditorium April 14-16.
