Donors have come through in a big way for lighting and sound improvements to the Hastings High School auditorium.

At Monday evening’s meeting of the Hastings Board of Education, officials of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation presented a check for $104,115.25 to the board for use on the project, which is replacing a 25-year-old stage lighting system and providing an integrated, effective sound system for use in productions.

0
0
0
0
0