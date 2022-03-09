The Hastings Public Schools Foundation wants to share the Luck of the Tiger with the public.
The foundation’s annual spring festival, which has the theme “Luck of the Tiger,” will be 6 p.m. March 15 at the Hastings City Auditorium.
Craig Kautz, executive director of the HPS Foundation, spoke about the fundraiser at the Hastings Board of Education February work session.
“It’s a night of raffles, silent auctions, games, Irish food,” he said.
The in-person event includes opportunities to bid and participate from anywhere.
Event tickets can be purchased at https://hpstigers.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list.
To register to bid on auction items, purchase insta buys or to make a donation, go to https://qtego.net/qlink/hpstigers/register.
For more information contact the HPS Foundation at 402-461-7564 or hpsfoundation@hpstigers.org.
Festival sponsors include Mary Lanning Healthcare, Dutton-Lainson Co., Johnson Imperial Homes and Pinnacle Bank.
“We are doing pre-St. Patrick’s Day stuff, and we just want to make sure you’re there,” Kautz said.
He mentioned the Celtic Tiger, a time when Ireland’s economy was booming — from 1995 to 2007.
Festival mascot Paddy O’Tiger has been visiting various locations around Hastings — including the Hastings Tribune — to promote the event.
The foundation has been growing, something Kautz wants to continue. It currently has assets of around $1.2 million, which he said is up by $200,000 over the previous year.
Kautz said growing the foundation benefits the entire community.
“We want to engage the community, we want to broaden opportunity for students and staff, we want to ignite innovation basically through our staff idea grants and we want to pursue excellence at all times,” he said.
The foundation has supported projects such as Grow the Garden and voice amplification systems, which both started as staff idea grant projects.
Upcoming projects include a natural playground at the Hastings Middle School garden, which received a $42,000 grant from the Hastings Community Foundation; and a program to help mentor high ability learners by educating parents, supported by a $25,000 gift from a family.
Kautz also hopes to expand the foundation’s donor base. Most donors are from the Hastings area.
“We have alumni everywhere,” he said. “We need them to remember the school system that produced their success and to contribute back to that.”
