Following the success of a capital campaign to raise money to update the Hastings Senior High School auditorium, the Hastings Public Schools Foundation plans to partner with the school district to improve elementary playgrounds.
Chris Schukei, executive director of the HPS Foundation, and Trent Kelly, HPS director of technology and operations, presented information on the partnership Thursday at the Hastings Board of Education work session.
The school board will vote on Monday on whether to commit $250,000 out of the building and sites fund over two years for the project. That money will be used to match donations to the HPS Foundation dollar for dollar.
“The bond issue approved in 2014 for elementary school renovation provided funding for the buildings, but did not provide any dollars for the playgrounds,” Schukei said. “This project is designed to change that.”
If the money can be raised, improvements will be completed at all five elementary schools: Alcott, Hawthorne, Lincoln, Longfellow and Watson.
Improvements will focus on accessibility, new equipment, surface upgrades and shade.
Currently, students in wheelchairs or who have other physical limitations are excluded from large areas of playgrounds.
Many pieces of playground equipment across the district are over 30 years old.
Surface upgrades will include the replacement of gravel and rubber areas with accessible and safer surfaces. It also can provide turf areas in spaces that are currently dirt and weeds, including cocklebur stickers in some places.
Shade provides cooling and protection for children and adults, as well as prolonging the life of playground equipment and surfacing.
Updated playground areas will help students, teachers and the community.
Data shows that a positive recess experience leads to higher academic performance.
Teachers also benefit as data shows a positive recess experience leads to fewer behavior issues in the classroom.
Outside the school day, the playgrounds benefit the community.
“These playgrounds are not just used during the school day,” Schukei said. “They are used all the time by families in the community.”
One of the first things that business owners look at before committing to move to a community is the condition of the schools, he said. Getting the playgrounds to the level of the buildings will assist that effort.
While a daunting task, Schukei said, he is up for the challenge.
“This will be the largest fundraising project ever for the HPS Foundation,” he said.
The school board will vote on the matching funding Monday during its regular board meeting. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 1515 W. Eighth St.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold a budget hearing and consider approval of the 2023-24 budget
- Consider approval of option enrollment limits for the 2024-25 school year
- Consider the purchase of a used bus for $88,350
