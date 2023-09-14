Hastings Public Schools District Offices
Following the success of a capital campaign to raise money to update the Hastings Senior High School auditorium, the Hastings Public Schools Foundation plans to partner with the school district to improve elementary playgrounds.

Chris Schukei, executive director of the HPS Foundation, and Trent Kelly, HPS director of technology and operations, presented information on the partnership Thursday at the Hastings Board of Education work session.

