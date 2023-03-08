Tying into a March Madness theme, the Hastings Public Schools Foundation is inviting supporters to HOOPLA, the 2023 version of its annual fundraiser.

The event is March 14, with “warm-up” (social hour) beginning 5:30 p.m. and “game time” (the program) following at 6:30. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite basketball team apparel and tennis shoes.

