Tying into a March Madness theme, the Hastings Public Schools Foundation is inviting supporters to HOOPLA, the 2023 version of its annual fundraiser.
The event is March 14, with “warm-up” (social hour) beginning 5:30 p.m. and “game time” (the program) following at 6:30. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite basketball team apparel and tennis shoes.
The evening will include live auctions for two main items — a Talbott Brothers concert and tickets and lodging for the Midwest Regional NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Kansas City.
Also planned are two raffles (the Slam Dunk and Pop-A-Shot), three games (Basketball Bead, MVP Cash and Box Out); and a silent auction featuring more than 40 items provided mostly by local businesses plus local and out-of-town donors.
Commemorative HOOPLA pint glasses also will be for sale.
Blue Fork Kitchen will provide the food and cash bar. The menu has been described as “up-scale basketball game food” including sliders, hot dogs, nachos, cheesecake bites and “the Pale Ale of Champions.”
Winners of the HPS Educator of the Year and Emerging Educator of the Year will be introduced during the evening.
Registration continues through Thursday. To register, go online to hpstigers.home.qtego.net or call 402-461-7567. More information also is available on the HPS Foundation Facebook page.
