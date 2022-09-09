In spite of a property tax valuation increase of about 10.5%, Hastings Public Schools is projecting only a 2% increase in revenue thanks to the state aid formula.
Hastings Public Schools is among political subdivisions to participate in the public hearing 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Adams County Board meeting room to explain the tax asking as part of LB644.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider discussed valuations and the budget at the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday.
“The natural question is, ‘If you’re getting that big of a valuation increase why wouldn’t you lower your levy? Why would you tax for that full amount?’ ” he said.
The increase in valuation looks like it would mean an additional $1.5 million collected in local taxes.
The problem is the state aid formula, however. The state figures the cost to run a public school district and then subtracts available resources to come up with the amount of state aid provided.
“This additional $1.5 million we’re going to get we will be penalized for in state aid,” Schneider said.
He projects the district’s state aid will get cut in the spring, so the actual growth in receipts will only be about 2%.
“While it’s a lot on the local side, we lose on the state side,” he said.
State aid is calculated on the district valuation, so the district couldn’t choose to take only a portion of the valuation receipts.
Hastings Public Schools is in a tough spot.
“I want our community to understand when we have this big increase in valuation, why we’re not lowering the levy,” Schneider said. “We simply can’t do that when we’re losing state aid.”
The district’s tax rate — which remains unchanged — includes $1.12 per $100 taxable valuation for the general fund, which is the $1.05 state maximum plus 7-cent override; 20 cents per $100 for general obligation bond funds; and 2.2 cents per $100 for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund, for a total levy rate of $1.342 per $100.
“If we get a low valuation we can’t raise it, because we’re at the max. If we get a high valuation we can’t lower it because we’ll be penalized in state aid,” Schneider said.
Typically, the district would have hearings for the budget and the tax request on the same night.
The budget is due into the Nebraska Department of Education by Sept. 30, and the joint tax hearing had to take place after Sept. 17.
Also during the work session, HPS Director of Learning Lawrence Tunks and HPS technology facilitator Terry Julian gave an update on the district’s wellness policy.
