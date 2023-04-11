For Jeff Bittfield, his job is all about celebrating successes and giving students the tools to succeed.
“You talk about how you would like to have an impact on a student and change lives. I can confidently say I played a small, small part in that student’s life,” Bittfield said, reflecting on a student he helped.
Bittfield is one of four counselors at Hastings High School where he has worked in special education and counseling for a total of 18 years. He recently was honored as the Hastings Public Schools Educator of the Year by the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and the Hastings Public Schools Foundation.
“I didn’t get into education for the recognition, but it is kind of nice to be spotlighted or recognized for my efforts,” he said. “I am a little uncomfortable in the spotlight. That’s just not my nature, but I’m adapting to that.”
Bittfield grew up in Kenesaw and later graduated from Hastings College before spending 11 years as a special education teacher at Hastings High School.
“As a SPED teacher, I just wanted to kind of help the students’ caseload better. We were starting to see some more social emotional issues, and I wanted some more tools in my toolbox,” he said of the decision to go back for a counseling degree.
While he was working toward his counseling endorsement, a counseling position opened up at the high school. Even though he wasn’t completely qualified at the time, Bittfield applied and was hired, anyway.
In his own high school experience, Bittfield said, he had two or three high school counselors, so he didn’t have the greatest picture of what the job entailed. But he’s come to discover it requires the wearing of many hats.
“We’re kind of, I would say, the bridge between the student and another student, student and a teacher, a bridge between outside resources,” he said. “Our day varies from day to day, and it kind of depends on the time of year, too.”
Bittfield said his job is to focus on the total well-being of the student, from the classroom to social emotional well-being to plans for postsecondary life.
The counseling staff organizes both a college fair and a career fair each year to address that postsecondary plan for students. The counselors write letters of recommendation and help students fill out college and job applications.
Recently they started small-group sessions for specifically identified students who need a little extra support in the area of social emotional well-being.
A lot of support is put forth on the front end as students move from Hastings Middle School to the high school — a major transition for all students.
In an attempt to ease students into the transition, the school organizes a freshman orientation with student-led tours of the building and an open house prior to the start of the school year.
“We try to get them in the building to familiarize themselves with their surroundings and some positive role models in our school building,” Bittfield said.
The biggest transition, he said, is getting students to realize that their classes, their grades and their credits are no longer just for fun, and now they actually mean something.
“We meet with freshmen and hammer home, ‘We have a certain number of credits required for graduation; how can we help you?’ ” he said.
A lot of the student growth is seen between the time the students walk into the building as freshmen and when they walk in the next fall as sophomores. Sometime in that year for most students something just clicks, Bittfield said.
“My observation is you really see a lot of growth from freshman to sophomore year, and that’s not the counselors. A lot of that is on the students,” he said. “That’s why we implemented the small group to focus on the freshmen and give some of the kids those extra tools to be successful students here at Hastings High.”
The best part of the job for Bittfield is celebrating those student successes no matter how big or small.
One student story sticks out for Bittfield.
It’s the story of a young woman who was a teenage mother. On the first day of her freshman year, Bittfield remembers being called to the cafeteria as the student was in a ball panicking from the stress of that first day.
“We really worked hard and worked together, this student and I and the family, working on social skills practically every day that first semester of their freshman year,” Bittfield said.
With this student in the beginning, Bittfield said, those successes were her going a whole day without having to come to his office for support. In the beginning, his goal was simply for her to graduate, something no one in her family had done before her.
Now, that student is a senior and not only is on track to graduate, but has been accepted to several colleges and currently is choosing her postsecondary path.
“And I feel comfortable sending this student off into the real world. I tell her every day I am so so proud of the growth she’s made,” Bittfield said. “That story sticks out because of how closely we have worked together.”
Referring to his recent honor, Bittfield said he feels humbled knowing the many other deserving staff members not only at the high school, but across the school district who are doing great work every day.
“I work with some amazing people, and I’m fortunate enough to know lots of staff members in the whole district and just to know I was the one that was selected is extremely humbling,” he said.
