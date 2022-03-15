Diane Biere, an English instructor at Hastings Middle School, was introduced Tuesday evening as Hastings Public Schools’ Educator of the Year for 2022.
Kailey Rayburn, who teaches second grade at Lincoln Elementary School, was announced as the district’s Emerging Educator of the Year.
The introductions were made during this year’s Hastings Public Schools Foundation fundraising spring festival at the Hastings City Auditorium.
Theme for this year’s event was “Luck of the Tiger.”
Biere was among 16 HPS faculty members nominated for this year’s Educator of the Year Award, which is sponsored by the Hastings Valley of the Scottish Rite and the HPS Foundation.
Robin Koozer, a representative of the Scottish Rite, introduced Biere and presented her with a $1,000 stipend on behalf of his organization.
Koozer said the Scottish Rite has sponsored the award since 1992, when an anonymous member of the organization who had been a teacher provided money to endow it.
Six individuals were nominated for the Emerging Educator of the Year Award. Superintendent Jeff Schneider introduced Rayburn.
Other nominees for Educator of the Year were:
Jeff Bittfield, counselor, Hastings High School
Cathy Breinig, preschool teacher, Lincoln Elementary
Kimberly Creech, counselor, Lincoln Elementary
Deanna Dirks, reading teacher, Hastings Middle School
Kylee Greisen, counselor, Watson Elementary
Lauren Henry, reading teacher, Hastings Middle School
Charleen Himmelberg, art teacher, Watson and Longfellow elementaries
Jill Hoppe, counselor, Hastings Middle School
Stephanie Jacobson, counselor, Hastings Middle School
Kristen Janda, vocal music teacher, Hastings Middle School
Jennifer Karl, first-grade teacher, Alcott Elementary
Belinda Larson, special education teacher, Hastings Middle School
Ashley Mullen, reading teacher, Hastings Middle School
Miranda Nanfito, fourth-grade teacher, Longfellow Elementary
Paige Raitt, kindergarten teacher, Hawthorne Elementary
Other nominees for the Emerging Educator award were:
Jeri Campbell, alternative education teacher, Hastings High
Melissa Everson, instructional facilitator, Hastings High
Olivia Loetterle, kindergarten teacher, Longfellow Elementary
Chloe Onken, special education teacher, Longfellow Elementary
Alaethea Remmers, speech-language pathologist, Alcott Elementary
