Little more than one week from the start of the school year, Hastings Public Schools is just about ready to go.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider talked about that preparation during a 12-minute regular meeting of the Hastings Board of Education on Monday night.
“Today was an exciting day at this building,” he said from the board room in the HPS Administrative Offices, 1515 W. Eighth St. “We welcomed 40 new teachers to our district, and this room was full.”
Orientation for new staff began Monday, with more trainings to occur Tuesday.
“It was an exciting group to talk to,” Schneider said. “As we learned, we have people coming from all over the place to join our team, and we’re excited about that. It was pointed out today, and rightfully so, credit to the whole HR team.”
Building principals, including those new to the district this year, worked hard to fill vacancies.
“So people did an amazing job,” he said. “We aren’t exactly where we want to be, but we’re close, and I would tell you in a better spot than I thought we’d be in a few months ago.”
All staff members report on Wednesday. The first day of school is Aug. 17.
Preschool begins at the Morton Early Learning Center, 731 N. Baltimore Ave., on Aug. 22.
The new Morton Early Learning Center occupies the main floor of the former Morton Elementary School building. The HPS Administrative Offices are on the building’s second floor, with a separate entrance and the West Eighth Street address.
Tom Slzanda, HPS director of human resources and operations, said there are three certificated positions currently unfilled, 11 classified positions unfilled and six extra-standard positions unfilled.
“We are working diligently to get those taken care of,” he said.
Principals have hired 16 paraeducators and one secretary since the school board’s July meeting.
“A shout-out goes out to our principals,” Szlanda said. “They’ve done an outstanding job getting on top of this, to be ready and prepared for the upcoming school year.”
The signs of a new school year have begun.
“As I was driving on the way to this meeting tonight, I happened to drive by the high school, and it was a great sight,” Schneider said. “There were cross country kids running, the tennis team was practicing, the football team was practicing. I’m guessing inside the gym the volleyball team was practicing. I know last week our band had their exhibition and they were up and going. It’s just a great sight to see kids with their cars in the parking lot back involved in activities and getting ready to get back to school. We look forward to next week.”
In other business, board members:
- —Voted 7-0 to reaffirm the district’s parental involvement policy, which encourages parental and family involvement with the district. Board members John Bonham and Becky Sullivan were absent.
- Unanimously approved a .5 full-time equivalency position for an administrative assistant at the district office. Melissa Clark, the development director for the HPS Foundation, has been a half-time employee. The action makes her a full-time employee to help with increased administrative needs in the district office.
- Unanimously approved a bid for a wheelchair lift at Hastings High School from Access Elevator in the amount of $46,213.
