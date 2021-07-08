Hastings Public Schools is looking for public input on how best to spend the district’s latest Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund monies.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider shared with members of the Hastings Board of Education during their work session Thursday a draft introducing how to spend the district’s $6.65 million ESSER III funds over the next three school years. Schneider emphasized that it is just a draft and still subject to change.
There is a fast timeline, however.
HPS must turn in the grant plan to the state of Nebraska by September.
“This is by no means a finished product,” he said. “This is extremely rough. We’ve got some work to do on this, but as I said we only have two months to go and we do want some public feedback. So it’s time to let people know what we’re thinking with these funds.”
The grant can be amended.
“But that’s also a ton of work, so we want to be as prepared as we can be and ready to go,” Schneider said.
The ESSER III plan will be an agenda item during the regular meeting in August.
The draft will be laid out soon on the district website with an opportunity for public feedback.
A meeting has been scheduled in August with a Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce committee.
“We need public input,” Schneider said. “That’s actually one of the requirements.”
HPS representatives will meet with representatives from Grand Island and Kearney public schools.
“As districts we’re trying to talk about how each district plans to use this to be the most strategic we can possibly be,” he said.
ESSER I funds totaled $711,857, which were spent to help the district continue to operate while in-person activities were canceled, as well as provide technology, personal protective equipment, and cleaning and sanitizing supplies once in-person classes restarted.
ESSER II funds totaled $3.014 million and also helped with technology, and cleaning and sanitizing supplies during the 2020-21 school year. ESSER II funds also will help with building improvements and enhance education in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
ESSER III will continue to help with building improvements and enhance education during the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Those grants total about $10.4 million, which represents about 6% of the $170 million estimated general fund expenditures during the four-year ESSER timespan.
“When you spread that money over four years it’s probably not quite as much as people think when you just see the number straight out,” Schneider said.
The allocations are based on student need and poverty levels.
For instance, Schneider said although Kearney Public Schools is a larger district than Hastings, Hastings received more ESSER funds because Hastings has a larger Title I population than Kearney.
Schneider said there are three key ideas for HPS administrators as they strategically plan for the use of these funds.
Those key ideas include serving students and helping them overcome learning loss. The school board recently approved hiring seven full-time equivalent positions to have one person at each school focusing on overcoming learning loss.
The school board also approved a consulting contract to focus on early childhood reading.
The second key idea is to be strategic enough to make sure these positions are funded beyond the 2023-24 school year.
“In other words, some of the funds that are allowable would’ve been things we would’ve already budgeted for,” Schneider said. “If we can utilize those things it helps us stretch out general fund dollars to help continue these programs down the road.”
The third key idea is to maintain the technology and operations portion of the district in a responsible manner including technology infrastructure; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; and window replacement in older portions of buildings to improve air quality and continue cleaning and sanitation procedures.
“It’s not that we can’t go outside of those, but we’re trying to think this through and to plan and utilize these funds to make them go as far as we can,” he said.
Schneider said this is still a discussion.
“We are very much in a conversation piece,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of people to talk to. We’re talking to other districts. We have more talking to do in our own team about where we’re at.”
Schneider also shared with board members the district’s Safe Return to Learn Plan.
He said to get ESSER III funds, districts must publish Return to Learn plans.
“You have to laugh a little bit at that, given the fact that we returned to learn a year ago, but everybody across the country is being asked to (submit plans) and we know that wasn’t the case everywhere,” he said.
He said HPS will continue to work with local health officials and bring recommendations to the school board as changes are needed.
Schneider said the district is required to revisit these plans every six months, but will monitor the situation continually.
“The major message here is we will continue to look at the situation,” he said. “You can say today this is the plan, but we don’t know what it’s going to be three weeks from now because we don’t know what the situation will be.”
Schneider also reviewed anticipated general fund receipts for the 2021-22 school year.
State aid for 2021-22 will be $21.42 million, which is nearly a $1.6 million increase over the $19.9 million state aid amount in 2020-21.
“I would say it’s about time Hastings Public got a break,” he said.
