Members of the Hastings Board of Education will act on the purchase of 150 marching band uniforms, plus drum major and lead banner pieces, when the board meets Monday.
Jeff Schneider, superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, spoke about the recommended purchase during the school board work session on Thursday.
The total cost from Fruhauf Uniforms of Wichita, Kansas, will be $103,342.
“I think it’s been almost 15 years since this district has made this purchase,” he said. “It’s time. You guys know how I feel about activities in general. They are extremely important to me because I think it teaches kids so many things. This activity typically involves more than 10% of our student body at the high school.”
Money the district received through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds made the purchase possible.
“We’re not allowed to use ESSER funds to purchase band uniforms, but because of the ESSER fundings that cover some of our other costs this is a time we could do this, but most years in the last 15 we couldn’t,” Schneider said.
New band uniforms are a visible support of student activities.
“This one’s a visible one to me because when I’m up there at 6:50 in the morning there they are practicing,” Schneider said. “I don’t mean to make it more important than other activities. My point is it’s one of our activities and we need to support it.”
He was impressed with the work the adults involved in the band program did to prepare for the uniform purchase without knowing ESSER funds were coming.
“They were trying to plan in advance,” he said. “We will take that money that’s been set aside and use it for instrument replacement because we have a ton of kids at the elementaries in band and orchestra. The great news is we’re getting a ton of kids involved. The bad news is most of them are not in a position to buy their own instrument. So we’re trying to have instruments for them to use. We’re going to use some of that funding to purchase instruments.”
Schneider said HPS Music Coordinator Rick Matticks has taken a trailer to used music stores in other states to purchase instruments for students.
Also on Monday, board members will act on the letter of interest to Adams Central for girls wrestling, 2022-2023 district calendar, 2022-2023 Hastings High School registration handbook, foreign language travel request to France, Morton change orders No. 8, 13, 14 and 15 and 2022-2023 paper bid.
Craig Kautz, executive director of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation, gave an annual report.
