Hastings Public Schools could be joining the Eastern Midlands Conference for athletics and other activities, as the Hastings Board of Education discussed Thursday at its work session.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said administrators are recommending the board vote to move away from the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference during the regular school board meeting that will be 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Hastings Middle School commons.
“We think this is a good move for us,” he said. “The current conference is barely holding on. As enrollments have changed, it just has not held together.”
Hastings High’s enrollment has changed, as well. The enrollment numbers for the next two-year sports cycle had Hastings 13 boys above the Class A football threshold, which is 425.
The growth in numbers forced Hastings to opt down from Class A instead to Class B, making the Tigers ineligible for postseason play in football during the 2022 season.
If the school’s enrollment of ninth- through 11th-grade boys drops below the aforementioned mark of 425 between now and then, Hastings would be eligible for the Class B playoffs in 2023.
The Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference also includes McCook, North Platte and Scottsbluff, according to the GNAC website.
Founded in 1980, the Eastern Midlands Conference includes Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Norris and Waverly. Two new Lincoln schools are set to join the conference as well — Lincoln Northwest once it opens in August and Standing Bear High School set to open in August 2023.
“The two new Lincoln high schools, we think, will be good peers for us and we’ll fit into nicely,” Schneider said.
If approved by the board on Monday, the change would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.
Tracy Douglas, activities director for Hastings Public Schools, said the move will benefit the school’s level of competition in athletic events as well as other activities.
“Overall, we’re just really excited about the competition this will bring for our students whether they are involved in athletics or other activities,” she said.
She said the lower number of participating schools in GNAC has limited students’ opportunities to compete as fewer schools translate to fewer activities.
On the other hand, Douglas said, the growing Eastern Midland Conference offers more competitions in academics, fine arts, music and more.
“It’s not only going to benefit athletics because it’s a growing conference, but with the new schools coming in, they will offer a wide variety of fine arts opportunities for kids, as well,” she said.
