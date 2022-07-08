Some finishing touches still need to be made and administrative employees still are getting acquainted with their new home, but sharing Hastings Public Schools’ administrative office with the district’s youngest students will be special.
That is the feeling of school district officials as the nearly $6 million renovation project transforming the former Morton Elementary School into the Morton Early Learning Center and district administrative office is nearly complete. Administrative employees recently moved into their offices.
“It’s a little strange because it’s so different, but what I’m most excited about is that next month we’re going to have kids in this building,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said. “For the first 15 years of my career I was in a building with kids. For the last 13 I haven’t been, and I miss that. For those of us who work in the district office, seeing the kids every day reminds us of what our purpose is. So I’m really looking forward to when admin and an early learning center are going on at the same time, which we’ll start up here in August.”
Schneider started his educational career as a middle school math teacher. He also worked as assistant principal and principal of the Hastings Middle School.
The Hastings Board of Education’s work session on Thursday marked the first school board meeting to take place in the new administrative office board room.
Board member Laura Schneider said the Morton project is her favorite of the school remodels the district has completed so far.
Tracey Katzberg, whose children attended Morton for part of their elementary careers, said she appreciated the use of color within the remodel.
“Just the design and layout so far feels so good,” she said.
The design on the preschool space brought in colors from all the elementary buildings.
Katzberg said having the administrative offices and the preschool in the same building is a perfect fit.
“It was one of our older schools, and I feel like it’s better to have everything in this spot and to utilize something that’s more historical to Hastings for both of the spaces,” she said. “I think it’s great to have our admin almost right in the middle of town, which is what Morton really was.”
Hastings voters in May 2020 approved a $6 million levy-neutral bond to remodel Morton. School board members approved a $5.294 million bid for the project from Carmichael Construction of Hastings in November 2020.
Including all the other costs associated with the project, the estimated total amount is around $5.7 million.
The district will recoup some of that amount when it sells its former administrative building on A Street.
School board members approved at their May meeting the 20th and 21st change orders for the project.
“Which in a remodel that’s pretty dang good,” said Trent Kelly, Hastings Public Schools’ director of technology and operations.
The remodel originally was scheduled to be complete in April. That followed a similar timeline as the previous remodel projects for Longfellow and Alcott elementaries.
“It was all based upon COVID and supply chain issues,” Kelly said of the additional three months to get the project to the point that district employees could move in.
The project still is in process.
“If you notice a bunch of blue tape around — that’s still a punch list where they come through and there’s things people have to fix,” he said. “We were already done with that (at this time) with those last two projects. It’s just been trying to get supplies. We still have some frosted windows, we can’t get them. So we’re still waiting on that. There’s an arched window we’re still waiting on in the gym. The timeline wasn’t bad at all. It’s just this whole COVID thing.”
Most of those punch list items should be completed by mid-July.
The playground equipment now is expected to be installed by Sept. 30.
It turns out remodeling for a preschool isn’t too different from remodeling an elementary school.
“At first I thought preschool would be a lot different; it’s really not. What was really the difference was this,” Kelly said, gesturing to the administrative offices. “Upstairs here it was like each individual office is always so much different. Basically in the elementary school or the preschool, those buildings are basically set up exactly the same.”
One of the biggest changes from the elementary projects is the diminutive toilets included in each of the bathrooms placed between every two classrooms.
The effort was made throughout the remodel to keep as much of the character from the original Morton building as possible, such as the old arched doorways.
Kelly’s office includes built-in shelves that once were part of a classroom.
District officials feel blessed to have bid the project when they did.
Kelly estimated the total project cost would’ve been 25% higher just six months later because of material price increases.
Schneider said he thought if the project was done today the cost would be about 50% higher — at least $9 million.
He is thankful for the support of the community.
“I think our community has said we really like the fact that HPS has refurbished old buildings,” he said. “This really finalizes the elementary school facilities plan that was laid out in about 2014. It’s great to see, and we’re excited. I don’t know if you’re ever done working on facilities, but for the first time in a long time I feel like Hastings Public’s on solid ground in terms of their facilities.”
Also during the work session, Schneider reviewed budgeted expenses for the 2022-23 school year.
He said the tax levy likely will remain the same, but that won’t be official until it is approved at a future meeting.
The 2021-22 tax rate includes $1.12 per $100 taxable valuation for the general fund, 20 cents per $100 for bond funds and 2.2 cents per $100 for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund. So, the total levy rate to support Hastings Public Schools would be $1.342.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.