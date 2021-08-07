Hastings Public Schools is asking for public input on how to spend the district’s $6.65 million Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds over the next three school years.
The district must submit a plan to the state by Sept. 15 on how it plans to use those funds.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said Hastings Public Schools has three priorities for its ESSER III funds.
The first is to serve students, especially those who have been the most compromised by the pandemic.
The second is to be responsible with funding to get infrastructure and technology up to where it should be.
“We have an opportunity here to get that paid for without asking anything from the local taxpayers,” he said. “So we need to be very strategic and get that done in these next three years.”
The third priority is to make this funding last as long as possible.
The timeline of the grant only allows the money to be used over next three years.
“Some of our existing expenditures qualify for this grant,” Schneider said. “That will help us save some of our general fund dollars, so some of the things we’re putting in place for learning loss we can extend beyond the three-year period of the grant. We think that’s important. We don’t want to do things that are right for kids and then take them away in three years because the grant is over.”
Schneider hasn’t received a lot of public feedback so far regarding the ESSER III funds.
He isn’t surprised by that because there are a lot of rules for those funds. For instance, 20% needs to be used for learning loss.
“We can’t just use this money to pay our teachers,” he said. “That wouldn’t be approved in the grant. There are limitations, but if there are some ideas we are certainly open to them.”
The requirement is for school districts to share with the public plans and to get public feedback, but there’s no set amount or set way to do it.
Schneider met with members of the Hastings Kiwanis Club on Thursday and will meet with members of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee on Aug. 12 to discuss ESSER III, as well as how the business side of the school district affects the community.
HPS collects a little over $14 million in local taxes, but the payroll is around $36 million per year.
“That’s a pretty good turnaround in our community,” Schneider said. “I don’t think people are aware of that.”
ESSER I funds totaled $711,857, which were spent to help the district continue to operate while in-person activities were canceled, as well as to provide technology, personal protective equipment, and cleaning and sanitizing supplies once in-person classes restarted.
ESSER II funds totaled $3.014 million and also helped with technology and with cleaning and sanitizing supplies during the 2020-21 school year. ESSER II funds also will help with building improvements and enhance education in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
ESSER III will continue to help with building improvements and enhance education during the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Those grants total about $10.4 million, which represents about 6% of the $170 million estimated general fund expenditures during the four-year ESSER timespan.
“It’s not necessarily this huge windfall,” Schneider said during a recent interview. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s important, and we are excited to be in this position, but it’s not going to solve all of our problems.”
The funds won’t have an effect on the district’s property tax levy.
Besides public comment during the Sept. 13 school board meetings, Schneider also welcomes public feedback about ESSER III funding through email at jeff.schneider@hpstigers.org or at the district office at 402-461-7500.
