Hastings Public Schools now has a new means of receiving and following up on information from students, parents and staff regarding school and student safety concerns.
During Monday’s meeting of the Hastings Board of Education, administrators reported that HPS had begun interfacing with the state of Nebraska’s Safe2Help Hotline effective Dec. 1.
HPS already had received three reports via the hotline by Monday.
“It’s a really good tool,” said Tom Szlanda, the district’s director of operations and human resources. “It’s a great resource for our schools.”
The Safe2Help Hotline is available statewide and is funded by the Nebraska Legislature under LB322, which was approved in 2021. It’s operated as a partnership between the Nebraska Department of Education and Boys Town, a faith-based nonprofit organization that serves youth in need.
Calls to the hotline and reports filed on the Safe2Help website or through an app are accepted from across Nebraska 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and are referred to the appropriate local resources — either law enforcement or “threat assessment teams” from public and non-public schools that choose to participate.
The incoming reports from students, staff and parents are fielded by trained crisis counselors employed by Boys Town, and the informants remain anonymous. According to the Nebraska Department of Education, the reports may pertain to concerning behavior that could affect the safety of students or schools, including but not limited to school threats, bullying, suicide concern, crime, domestic violence, abuse, or a friend’s physical or mental health.
While local schools don’t pay to be part of the Safe2Help process, they must opt in by establishing trained, multi-disciplinary threat assessment teams consisting of an administrator, a law enforcement officer, a mental health professional, and two other staff members such as a counselor, administrator or teacher.
HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said members of the central district administrative team are serving as first points of contact for the hotline so one more duty doesn’t get added to the plate for building principals.
Trent Kelly, HPS director of operations and technology, said principals need to be in the loop on all such matters, but the central administrators are taking the initial messages from the hotline counselors.
“The five of us here are the contacts for the district,” he said. “The principals do get an email, but we’re kind of ‘the first line of defense.’ ”
According to the Department of Education, the purpose of the threat assessment review is to help prevent concerning situations from turning into something worse. The teams can assess behaviors and risks associated with targeted violence using research-based guidance.
NDE says having school personnel on the team is helpful since those staff members may know the student or students personally and have some understanding of the dynamics involved. At the same time, having mental health and law enforcement professionals at the table brings their areas of expertise and knowledge into the discussion and possible next steps.
Schneider said one great feature of the hotline is that when people have concerns to pass along, they can do so at any hour of the day or night, 365 days per year, and don’t need to wait, as time may be of the essence in some cases.
School officials said information about Safe2Help has been disseminated to students at all HPS grade levels and their families, in both English and Spanish.
Further information about Safe2Help, filing on online report or downloading the hotline app is available at https://www.safe2helpne.org/. The hotline number is 833-980-7233. Emergencies should be reported to 911 immediately.
Kelly said some of the concerns reported through the hotline are fairly vague, which makes follow-up a bigger challenge.
Callers using the hotline could help the threat assessment process work better by giving the Boys Town counselors some specifics about what is concerning them, he said.
Even so, Kelly said, the hotline should be a great benefit for individual and community safety.
“It seems like a pretty useful tool,” he said.
HPS will keep track of how many calls regarding the school district come in over time, so that decision makers can get a sense of how useful the hotline is.
“Every call made for any of our schools is logged in,” Kelly said.
