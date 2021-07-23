Although it will take a lot of work to implement, Hastings Public Schools officials say it will be worth it to have a new student information system.
When members of the Hastings Board of Education meet in August, they will vote on purchasing Synergy by Edupoint, which would replace PowerSchool, the district’s current student information system, in time for the 2022-23 school year.
Trent Kelly, HPS director of technology and operations; Terry Julian, HPS technology facilitator and Kristy Kennedy, HPS student information systems coordinator, gave a presentation about Synergy at the school board’s July work session.
Hastings Public Schools has used PowerSchool as its student information system since 2001.
Kelly said PowerSchool has serviced the district well, but it isn’t very fluid with additional modules added.
Kennedy said PowerSchool and Synergy are two of six vendors approved in Nebraska to submit student data to the state. State aid is calculated using that data.
“This is a heavy lift,” Kelly said. “This is going to be a lot of work.”
He said implementing PowerSchool was also a lot of work.
“This data is important data; it’s high stakes,” Kelly said. “It gives our funding from the state. We just think Synergy is going to do a better job with this, but you will hear complaints. I’m going to tell you right now you will hear complaints from teachers.”
The presenters said Synergy will benefit parents, teachers and students.
One of the biggest attributes for parents, they said, would be to simplify online registration.
“You’ve got kids in three different schools, you’re going to update your family’s information all at once,” Kennedy said.
Synergy could be used for all forms.
“I, as a parent, would’ve much rather filled out one form for my three children than what I would do,” Kelly said. “I think just the burden of it, I believe, right there is a huge selling point. I believe it will be successful.”
Synergy has multi-language translation work with Google and Microsoft translation programs.
Kelly said the district has more than 20 languages, including dialects, spoken in its schools.
Synergy includes Google Classroom integration and a direct link to Zoom.
“It could take attendance,” Kelly said. “It could do everything right through the program itself.”
There is a special education component included that Kelly said is more efficient than the district’s current module.
Synergy also could speed up the check process for high school students arriving late to school. Kelly said sometimes the office can be busy and students have to wait a while to check in.
Through Synergy it would be possible to set up a kiosk that would print a tardy slip after a student scanned his or her identification badge.
“It’s a very intuitive process,” Kelly said. “We’ll have to get there. This stuff will not happen on day one, but it is a very intuitive program.”
According to the timeline presented, if the school board agrees to purchase Synergy in August, data preparation would be completed by September, data testing and quality assurance would be completed by May 2022, Synergy would be deployed in July and go live in August 2022.
Base price for PowerSchool is $33,000 per year.
Base price for Synergy is $40,000.
“You can purchase other things with PowerSchool,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said. “We could purchase the online registration, but it wouldn’t work as seamlessly and it’s a lot more expensive.”
PowerSchool plus the online forms and registrations plus behavioral health and special education modifications would cost about $68,000 per year.
“We can get all of that with Synergy for about $57,000 a year,” Schneider said.
Part of the cost will be shared by Educational Service Unit No. 9.
ESU 9 wants to be able to implement Synergy in smaller districts. Synergy wouldn’t let ESU 9 do that unless they went through a school district.
ESU 9 will contribute $40,000 to cover the first-year set-up.
The cost of Synergy also will be covered by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for the next three years.
“I want to be clear, there’s an increased cost of $24,000 per year long term,” Schneider said. He was comparing the $57,000 cost for Synergy to $33,000 for PowerSchool.
“However, it’s a much more inclusive system and something that will save us a lot of man hours and make for a much better experience for our parents,” he said.
He said Kandace Garwood, HPS director of student services, made the analogy that the difference between PowerSchool and Synergy was a flip phone to a smartphone.
Schneider was assistant principal at Hastings Middle School when the district piloted PowerSchool.
“It was a huge lift. This I don’t think will be quite as much, because we’re used to having a student information system,” he said. “Back then we went from not having one to having one. However, the first year of this we will stub our toe. It will be a process because whenever you change systems, especially an electronic system, there will be growing pains. However, I think long term this makes total sense for all parties involved.”
