Substitute teachers for Hastings Public Schools who teach at least 75% of a pay period could be eligible for a $200 bonus if school board members approve the proposal.
Dave Essink, HPS director of human resources and operations, presented that proposal during the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday. Board members will act on the proposal during their meeting in December with the plan to go into effect for the second semester.
“This incentive is to try to have them take more jobs with our district by giving them a financial incentive to do that,” he said.
The district had 150 vacancies, constituting at least half a day, in the district so far this fall that weren’t covered. The district is averaging three teacher vacancies per day.
The high day was a Monday when there were 16 openings without a substitute.
“That really falls on each building, ‘What are we going to do?’ I know there was one building that had seven of those openings,” Essink said.
The district has 58 substitutes signed up, 42 of whom have worked at least one day this school year.
He estimated there are 10 substitutes who are “really active.”
There are quite a few others who take days periodically.
The district has recruited college students as substitutes.
“We’re trying to do everything we can,” Essink said. “A lot of subs don’t really need to sub, so they don’t take a lot of Mondays and Fridays. So Mondays and Fridays are those days that we see those high numbers.”
Those are also the days teachers want to be gone. Essink said if a teacher is taking a personal day that person probably would want to take a three-day weekend.
He said the $200 incentive likely would entice substitutes already working for the district to work a few more days to get the bonus.
If there are 20 school days in a month-long pay period, the substitute would have to work at least 15 of those school days to get the bonus.
The last pay period of the school year, in May, has just eight days. A substitute would only need to work six of the days to get the $200 bonus.
“That’s also the time that we can’t find anybody because it’s the end of school and things are getting wild as kids are ready to get out,” Essink said. “We’re hoping (the bonus) is something that would help.”
Currently, if there is a teaching vacancy that can’t be filled by a substitute, a counselor or instructional facilitator might fill in.
“They can do it, but depending on what the subject is, they might not know anything about that subject, especially when you get to the secondary level,” Essink said.
In an elementary, classrooms could be combined with the assistance of paraeducators.
“It’s not very good because you have so many kids,” he said.
Other teachers might use a planning period to cover a vacancy, which means that teacher doesn’t get a break.
“If you’ve ever taught and you go all day long and you have 45 minutes to prep for the seven classes those 45 minutes are key,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said. “When they lose that, not only are they not able to prep, so they are not as effective, other things happen. You’re not as patient. It’s just human nature when you have no time and you’re running all day long it’s not a good situation. There’s a reason people have a planning period. It’s not a 45-minute break. It’s 45 minutes of prep time.”
Essink said about eight substitute teachers would’ve qualified for the incentive so far this school year. That includes long-term substitutes.
“If you could get five people to take two more days each pay period that’s a nice chunk,” Board President Jim Boeve said.
The board’s regular meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday in the multipurpose room at the Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road.
