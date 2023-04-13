Hastings Public Schools is ready to move forward with additional upgrades at the Hastings High School auditorium, thanks to community donations to the project.
Trent Kelly, director of technology and operations for the school district, explained bids for Phase 2 and 3 of the auditorium project on Thursday at the Hastings Board of Education work session.
He said administrators would be asking the board to approve two bids from R8 Productions of Grand Island for further improvements at its meeting on Monday.
R8 Productions submitted the bids — a $47,960 bid for house and aisle lighting, and $62,870 for video and other equipment to allow streaming — at the same time the first phase was bid. Kelly said officials went with the previous bids from the same company due to how well the initial project went.
“We probably wouldn’t have pulled the trigger so quickly on this, but since they raised the money, we decided to go ahead,” Kelly said.
In July 2022, the school board approved a bid for $154,885 from R8 Productions to replace the 25-year-old stage lighting system and provide an integrated, effective sound system for use in productions.
Officials of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation offered to collaborate with the district on the project and began a fundraising campaign titled “Lights! Sound! Action! An HPSF Production.” On Feb. 20, they presented a check for $104,115.25 to the board for use on the project.
Jeff Schneider, HPS superintendent, said the school previously had to rent outside equipment to be able to improve the quality of theater productions or show choir performances. With the improved systems, most of those added costs will be eliminated.
Anyone interested in experiencing the new stage lights and sound can do so during Hastings High’s 2023 spring musical, “Godspell,” which will be presented in the auditorium Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“It will be on great display this weekend with the presentation of ‘Godspell,’ “ Schneider said. “It’s more than just the school. It will truly be a community benefit.”
The board’s regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
In other business, the board is scheduled to:
- Hear a Spotlight on Learning about Hawthorne Elementary School
- Consider approval of option enrollment limits for the 2023-24 school year
- Consider approval of the 2023 Summer School activities program
- Consider approval of the 2023-24 meal prices
- Consider approval of a full-time certificated elementary position for 2023-24
- Consider approval of the substitute teacher pay rate for 2023-24
- Consider approval of classified staff wage increases for 2023-24
- Consider approval of administrative staff wage increases for 2023-24
- Consider approval of the superintendent’s contract for 2023-24
- Consider approval of two vehicles to be used by the maintenance department
- Consider approval of bids for window upgrades at various locations throughout the district
