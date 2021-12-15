Hastings Public Schools responded to a recent incident at Hastings Middle School.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that officials were made aware this week of a threat a middle school student made to other students.
"As with all reported threats, we acted quickly and worked with local law enforcement and the student’s parents. The student is currently out of school and all students are safe.
"After removing the student from school, more incidents have come to light. The student remains out of school. The student’s parents have been helpful in working with us to keep the student — as well as all of our students and staff — safe.
"Local law enforcement continue to investigate the situation. As is always the case, if students, parents or anyone else has safety concerns or information about any threats, please continue to bring those to our attention.
"We appreciate those who have reported concerns to us. A safe school environment is our top priority and we are grateful for the help of our Hastings community."
