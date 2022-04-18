The Hastings School District No. 18 Board of Education could have as few as two and as many as four new names on its roster following this year’s election.
This third in a series of stories features the viewpoints of candidates Mark Montague, Valerie Bower and Michelle Fullerton. Responses were generated from a questionnaire sent to all candidates.
Also running are Shay Burk, Jodi Graves, David Hughes, Andrew McCarty, Brady Rhodes, Monti Starkey, Becky Sullivan, Stacie Widhelm and Elizabeth Wilson.
The top eight finishers in the May 10 primary election will advance to the November general election to compete for the four open seats. Graves and Sullivan are the incumbents seeking re-election. Fellow incumbents John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg did not file to seek new terms.
All the seats are for four-year terms. Board members are elected on a nonpartisan basis. The job of the nine-member board is to set policy and oversee operations of the Hastings Public Schools.
Montague is a home inspector for C & A Home Inspections. His community involvement includes regular attendance at Hastings E-Free Church, volunteer work at Royal Family Kids Camp, and servicing on the Platte Valley Youth for Christ board.
A husband and father of three, his platform priorities are to protect and support parental rights while preserving community values. An advocate for school choice, he believes students are entitled to a diversified education devoid of indoctrination, with transparency and accountability of taxpayer dollars utilized to purchase supplies and services that create educational opportunities for students.
Bower is a clinic nurse supervisor at Mary Lanning Healthcare. A board member at YWCA Adams County, her involvement in community affairs includes membership at Hastings First Christian Church, where she serves on the worship and nominating committees and as a trustee.
He roles at Mary Lanning have included stints on the health care system's Community Health Center Title X Advisory Council and Staffing Committee.
A wife and mother of four, she thinks there is no place for “radical partisanship” in schools and that teachers and students should be protected from becoming “collateral damage in a broader culture war.”
She said she is still very much concerned for public safety issues related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Based on “evidence-based practice,” she believes it is important for the community to remain diligent in its efforts to keep the disease from spreading.
“We still have a very real public health crisis on our hands,” she said. “On top of that, we are dealing with the spread of misinformation, which is is eroding public trust in our educators. It is vital that the members of this board have the best interest of our teachers, students and community at heart.”
Fullerton is a full-time wife and mother of three. Her candidacy represents her first venture into public office.
A former YWCA volleyball coach, her community activities include involvement in her church’s evening children’s program. Her platform focuses on keeping decisions involving school matters local while providing students and school staff a level of support conducive to success, both in the classroom and life.
“I decided to run for the Hastings School Board to take an active role in our community, to shore up the foundations of our future,” she said. “As a school board member, I will seek to preserve the values of the Hastings community.
“I support and care for our teachers and support staff and seek to increase transparency and accountability of taxpayer dollars. I support local decision-making with teacher and parent involvement, and most importantly protecting our children physically and emotionally from sexually inappropriate and racially divisive material.”
