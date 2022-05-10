Hastings Public Schools is losing nearly 500 years of service.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education honored the district’s retirees during the board’s regular meeting on Monday.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider called it a bittersweet moment.
“We can’t thank you enough and we’re so glad you took a few minutes to be with us tonight,” he said. “Again, we’re losing a ton of talent.”
Board members gave each retiree a clock and lifetime HPS activities pass.
Board members also honored district employees who achieved milestone years of service. Those staff members received pins.
There was some overlap between the two lists, but the cumulative years of service also reached nearly 500 years.
During his superintendent’s report, Schneider highlighted future Lincoln Elementary teacher Brianna Cobb who won the Hastings College Outstanding Senior Award for the Nebraska State Education Association.
Michele Kimle from Hastings Middle School was named state middle school counselor of the year.
NSEA also gave HPS an “administration of excellence” award.
“It had a lot to do with our negotiations process and the award was based on administrators and the HEA working together,” Schneider said, referring to the Hastings Education Association. “That’s a big tip of the cap to board members involved in negotiations and something we’re very positive we’re proud of.”
Schneider also announced, pending board approval in June, Hastings Public Schools will join the Eastern Midlands Conference, which includes Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Norris, Waverly, Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear.
Hastings currently is in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference, which includes Columbus, Gering, McCook, North Platte and Scottsbluff.
The change would go into effect in 2023-24.
“Of course when people think conferences they think of athletics, which we’re going to have some great things there — but this is also going to be a big win for our kids in the fine arts,” Schneider said. “There’s going to be a lot of different opportunities in a lot of different programs.”
Milestone anniversary awards
- 40 years (crystal): Karen Portwood, Watson Elementary
- 30 years (blue): Delores Meyer, Lincoln Elementary; Janet Piel, Watson; Roger Sunderman, Hastings High School
- 20 years (red): Cathy Breinig, Lincoln Preschool; Laura Furrow, Watson; Terry Julian, Technology; Amy Kohl, Watson; Christy Kreutzer, Hastings High; Dale Lambrecht, Longfellow and Watson; Rick Monnier, Longfellow; Kirk Ortegren, Hastings High; Trish Rundell, Lincoln; Kristie Wellensiek, Lincoln; Tammy Wilhelms, Alcott Elementary
- 10 years (green): Kathy Carlin, Hawthorne Elementary; Jill Choyeski, Alcott; Minta Gregory, Hawthorne; Lauren Gunn, Hawthorne and Longfellow; Alicia Hughes, Alcott; Kristen Janda, Hastings Middle School; Bailey Johnson, Hastings Middle School; Victoria Jolly, Alcott; Julie Kranau, Lincoln; Nathan Mueller, Hastings High; Kayla Perry, Longfellow; Joshua Peterson, Watson; Heidi Smith, Hastings High; Tracy Zabst, Watson
Retirees
- Hastings High School: Mark Anderson, Jean Cookson, Gerald Frerichs, Marliee Jirkovsky, Roger Sunderman, Debbie Theis, Faye Friesen
- Watson Elementary: Marla Biggs, Jan Herbek, Karen Portwood, Margaret Jorgensen
- Hawthorne Elementary: Kathy Carlin, Sherrill McCune, Teri Olson, Julie Parker
- Lincoln Elementary: Kim Creech, Cindy Jones, Mary Mohlman
- Hastings Middle School: Deanna Dirks, Melissa Hart, Linda Klamm
- Longfellow Elementary: Carolyn Goetz, Glenda McMurray
- Hastings High School and Lincoln Elementary: Debbie Svoboda
- Administration: David Essink
- Transportation: James Cannady
- Food service: Suellen Troudt
In other business, the board:
- Voted 8-0 to approve a $198,000 contract with Implementation Consulting Group for the Services of reading consultants for grades K-3. Board member John Bonham was absent.
- Unanimously approved a trip to Germany March 8-19, 2023.
- Unanimously approved Morton change orders, one for $11,912 for a room with different egress and one for $9,747 pricing for gymnasium fire sprinkler.
- Unanimously approved a five-year food service management with Lunchtime Solutions.
- Unanimously approved 2022-23 meal prices for students. Those prices include: $1.70 full price for elementary breakfast; $2.80 full price for elementary lunch; $1.95 full price for breakfast grades 6-12; $3.05 full price for lunch grades 6-12; $2.35 full price for adult breakfast; $3.85 full price for adult lunch.
- Unanimously approved a YMCA facility usage agreement. Hastings Public Schools will pay $20,000 for use of the Y’s pool.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of 580 Lenovo Chromebooks for $159,401.
- Unanimously approved new AP biology and show choir courses at Hastings High School.
