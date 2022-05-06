In spite of rising supply costs, the prices of meals at Hastings Public Schools look to remain the same for the 2022-23 school year.
David Essink, HPS director of human resources and operations, presented the recommendation for meal prices during the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday. The regular school board meeting will begin 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Hastings Middle School commons.
“This is a tough call because, as we know, the price of food is very volatile right now,” Essink said. “So it’s really hard to know what it’s going to be like six months from now. The companies that were bidding on this, they understand that and they build that into their plans.”
The full prices include the following:
- $1.70 for elementary breakfast
- $2.80 for elementary lunch
- $1.95 for breakfast grades 6-12
- $3.05 for lunch grades 6-12
- $2.35 for adult breakfast
- $3.85 for adult lunch
He said Hastings Public Schools is assuming meal programs will be back to pre-COVID-19 times when it comes to charging for lunches. So, unlike the last two years in which federal funding has covered the cost for all school meals, only students on a free and reduced meal program will receive that benefit next year.
Also on Monday, school board members will act on the district food service contract. The contract must be renewed every five years.
Three companies submitted bids.
A committee went through the bids and scored them based on a rubric provided by the Nebraska Department of Education.
The bids were quite lengthy. One of the bids was 298 pages long.
“I was going to bring those, but I wasn’t sure if I could carry them,” Essink said of the three bids.
District administration is recommending Lunchtime Solutions to continue as the district’s food service provider.
The agreement is for five years but is reviewed annually by both parties.
“If at some point either party decides they don’t want to do another year, then we can open that up for bids again,” Essink said.
He said Lunchtime Solutions guaranteed the program will be self-sufficient and will have an excess of at least $65,000 next year.
Any of that excess money will go into the lunch fund and could be used to purchase equipment and supplies.
Administrators and board members said the district has a good working relationship with Lunchtime Solutions.
Board member Becky Sullivan said Lunchtime Solutions was helpful when the district set up its wellness policy, steering students toward eating healthy foods and signage.
“I know they’ve always been very receptive to helping us locally,” she said.
Also during the work session, board vice president John Bonham, who was presiding over the meeting, lauded Deb Lyons, who was attending her last school board work session as Hastings Education Association president. She stepped down from her post after 10 years.
“You were a good leader for your organization,” Bonham said.
He invited her to attend school board meetings in the future.
“Thank you for all you did,” Bonham said.
