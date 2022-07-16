In addition to the sloppy joes, baked beans and orange slices on the menu, children who got a meal as part of Hastings Public Schools summer lunch program on Friday got something extra.
Hastings Public Schools and its meal contractor Lunchtime Solutions celebrated National Ice Cream Day — which actually is Sunday — serving cups of vanilla ice cream.
“We’re celebrating it (Friday), just to kind of pump everybody up and help the summer heat out,” said Food Service Director Betty Moyle of Lunchtime Solutions.
Lunchtime Solutions employees wore flower leis as they greeted children going through the lunch line.
“Just a little celebration,” Moyle said. “We got the kids asking for this Hawaiian day.”
Lunchtime Solutions provided 10 cases of vanilla ice cream, weighing 300 pounds.
Children could put chocolate chips or sprinkles on their ice cream.
The ice cream was a treat. Even during the school year it is only served on special occasions.
“Ice cream is such a nice dessert to top off our free summer meals, which always include a hot, fresh entrée, unlimited fruits and veggies, and a milk,” Moyle said.
Hastings Public Schools has partnered with Lunchtime Solutions for more than a decade to provide meal options to students.
Children 18 and younger receive a free lunch each weekday during summer food service.
Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lincoln Elementary School, 720 S. Franklin Ave. Adults may join children who come for lunch for only $3.85.
In addition to Lincoln Elementary, the summer lunch program also served meals at Hastings Middle School in June. Meals will be served through July 29
June saw an increase of more than 1,100 meals over what was served during the same month last year.
“So we’ve been really, really doing a great job,” Moyle said.
“We just encourage a lot of people to come out and finish the last two weeks out,” she said.
