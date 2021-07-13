Hastings Public Schools is looking to hire six paraeducators who will focus on student social, emotional and behavioral Learning.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve the new positions that will be paid for by the district’s ongoing Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education grant. Board member John Bonham was absent.
“The AWARE grant, we know, will be funded for two and probably three years,” David Essink, the district’s director of human resources and operations, said during the board’s work session on Thursday introducing the issue. “That’s one part of this you’ve got to consider — Is if we were to add these positions, what’s going to happen in two to three years? While the AWARE grant might be renewed, we’re not sure yet, if it’s not, what we believe would happen is we have plenty of other paraeducator openings. So those staff members would be able to move into another spot.”
One position would be in each elementary school and one at the middle school.
The paraeducators would be working in the sensory room at the elementaries.
“It’s for students who are struggling either in the classroom or at school and they need a place to go and they need someone to work with them and talk through things and talk about some strategy,” Essink said. “That’s what the person would do if they held this position.”
He said it will be a position where someone could really make a difference in a child’s life and help them find strategies to deal with difficult situations.
Those paraeducators will work with the mental health team within the building.
Currently, this type of work is done by the building principal.
“Part of the thought here is by adding these positions, we would free up the building principal to spend more time with instruction and in classrooms instead of monitoring some of these students that are having a tough day,” he said. “Having said that, I’ve got to be honest: We have 12 other para openings in our district. So adding these is going to put us at 18 para openings right now. As an HR person that scares me a little bit, but part of adding these is knowing that we may or may not fill all these positions, but if we get approval for them we at least have that opportunity if we find the right people.”
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said while there is no talk about the AWARE grant ending, if it were to go away, so would the positions because this isn’t funded by the general fund.
Essink said the district regularly has paraeducator positions available.
“It wouldn’t be like the position’s gone and the person’s gone,” he said. “There’s always other opportunities.”
Also, during the portion of the meeting when the public can comment on issues on the agenda, Rosemary Ray of Hastings, who identified herself as a retired nurse, expressed concerns about the state’s proposed comprehensive health education standards, which reportedly address issues related to sex and sexuality.
She gave a folder with information from both sides of the issue to each board member and asked the topic to be placed on the August agenda.
She said the proposed standards are vague and neutral in their wording.
Curriculum and materials taught elsewhere are inappropriate, and pornographic in instances, and not helpful to children, she said.
“One thing I think we need to keep in mind, if these standards go through as they are written we’re not protecting our children’s innocence and we’re not laying a foundation for them to grow into good character,” she said. “I think we’re going to see more confused kids. I think we’re going to see more child bullying and sexual bullying on one another and you’re going to need more of your mental health programs.”
Ray was the only speaker on the issue, but when she asked if anyone else shared her concerns, a dozen other people in attendance stood up.
In other business, the board:
- Unanimously approved purchasing land from Redeemer Lutheran Church east of the church building at 709 N. Baltimore Ave. for $3,500 to be used as a parking lot for the HPS Morton Building.
- Unanimously approved revised anti-discrimination and equal
- opportunity employment policies that add the statement “including skin color, hair texture and protective hairstyles” as traits that are not discriminated “on the basis of.”
- Unanimously approved revised attachments for the family and medical leave policy.
- Unanimously approved the first reading of a new policy addressing internal controls that are required by law and are in accordance with sound fiscal monitoring practices that will ensure appropriate oversight of state and federal funds.
- Unanimously approved reaffirming district policies and rules.
- Received the accreditation final report.
