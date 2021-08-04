Members of the Hastings Board of Education will act Monday on the district’s face covering policy to start the school year.
The meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Hastings Middle School multipurpose room, 201 N. Marian Road.
The school district has a short survey on its website asking parents their opinion about whether they prefer requiring or recommending face coverings.
“It will be part of the consideration, but it won’t be the final decision based on the surveys,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said.
The district also has surveyed staff on the issue.
“I wanted to know what these two groups felt about this,” he said. “What I really wanted to make sure was that we were being transparent.”
This is part of the district’s Safe Return to Learn Plan, which was published July 1 on hastingspublicschools.org and can be found in the district’s news link.
Other school districts, including Adams Central, also have published Return to Learn plans on their websites.
Hastings Public Schools sent an automated call to every HPS family, saying the Return to Learn is posted on the district website. The call also stated it will be discussed at the Aug. 9 board meeting and district officials wanted to hear their thoughts.
Schneider personally has been contacted a handful of times on this issue.
“I’ve had people contact me with differing opinions,” he said. “Some want the masks required. Some who have contacted me want them recommended. We know, no matter what we decide, some people are not going to be happy. That’s just a fact. We know there’s going to be disappointed people no matter which way this decision goes.”
He is part of a group of superintendents that is meeting with several health officials Wednesday.
He will be in constant communication throughout the year with Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, and district physician Curtis Reimer.
Schneider said one take-away is that Hastings Public Schools will remain flexible when it comes to setting a face covering policy.
“Whatever is decided, whatever plan we go with, we can very easily change that plan,” he said. “We have to be constantly monitoring this to be able to adapt either direction. We will be flexible. Just because we start the school year a certain way does not mean it’s going to stay that way for the whole year, or several months.”
It’s a week-by-week basis.
He anticipates the face covering discussion on Monday to have a familiar feel.
“I just think it’s going to be similar to the conversations we had a year ago and very similar to the conversation we had in May when we talked about removing the mask mandate,” he said. “It’s so challenging. There’s so many things to consider. One of things I consider is what’s our community doing? Are we going to be the only place in our community to require masks? And if so, does that accomplish anything?
Hastings’ start date of Aug. 18 is advantageous.
“A lot of schools around us start almost a week earlier than us, so we’re going to know exactly how they’re starting the year,” Schneider said. “That will certainly be part of what we consider.”
