The Hastings Board of Education will decide whether to provide additional coaching for reading teachers during its regular meeting on Monday.
On the agenda is a $137,000 contract with Implementation Consulting Group of Cedar Rapids to provide educational systems coaching.
During Thursday’s work session, Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the administration recommends the board approve the contract.
“This will provide a deeper implementation of our current reading program,” he said. “This is a great way for us to support our teachers.”
If the contract is approved, ICG will work with instructors and other school staff to design a systematic approach to modify the school district’s current reading curriculum to improve the end results. Using school data unique to Hastings, ICG will build an instructional coaching system and create a manual for use in small groups and intervention.
The agreement will be made effective as of May 10, 2021, and terminate on May 31, 2022.
Schneider said ICG will provide a better approach to reading instruction and provide more support to teachers. By extension, it also will circumvent barriers to student learning and improve students’ reading abilities.
“They will be designing a systematic approach to teaching reading,” he said. “Students that will benefit the most are those with the most barriers.”
The board’s regular meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hastings Middle School.
