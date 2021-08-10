Students and staff at Hastings Public Schools won’t be required to wear masks to start out the school year later this month.
At Monday’s monthly meeting, the Hastings Board of Education voted 7-2 to approve a policy to recommend, but not require, that students and staff wear face coverings at the start of the school year. The board also gave the superintendent authority to change the policy quickly if needed.
Board members Jim Boeve, John Bonham, Chris Shade, Tracey Katzberg, Jodi Graves, Becky Sullivan and Laura Schneider voted in favor of the policy. Brent Gollner and Sharon Brooks dissented.
The issue of face coverings was the only contested aspect of the district’s Safe Return to Learn Plan.
Parents and concerned citizens voiced concerns both for and against the requirement of wearing face coverings during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting at the Hastings Middle School multipurpose room.
Dave Roth of Hastings said masks take away a child’s identity.
“There’s absolutely no reason for these kids to be wearing masks,” he said.
Craig Hubbard of Hastings said that of the more than 606,000 deaths that have been caused by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, just 349 were children under age 17. Since so few children are killed from the coronavirus, he said, it doesn’t make sense to make them wear masks.
He also questioned the efficacy of children wearing masks.
“There’s no way children can correctly wear a mask all day long,” he said.
Andrew McCarty of Hastings, a nurse by profession, said his 2-year-old is able to effectively wear a mask and believes other children are able to do so, as well.
While McCarty didn’t ask the board to make face coverings a requirement, he said masks are an effective tool to help reduce transmission of the virus and believes the board should have a way to adjust the mask requirement as needed.
“I encourage you to have contingency plans in place in case things change,” he said.
Chloe Onken, a special education teacher at Longfellow, said her students were able to wear face coverings through the year last year and the school includes time without masks for students to see one another.
She doesn’t relish the idea of wearing face coverings for another school year, but feels it’s the only way to protect her young children until a vaccine can be made available for them.
“I hate it, too, but it helps keep me and my students safe,” she said.
Shade thanked the patrons for coming out to share their opinions with the board.
“No one would object that everyone in here cares about kids,” he said. “We just come from different vantage points with different information.”
Gollner said masks do make a difference, evidenced by the reduction in the spread of flu and other viruses during the pandemic. He said it’s a matter of weighing the benefits and costs from each side.
He said he wants students and staff who choose to wear face coverings to feel comfortable doing so.
“In the end, we’re looking out for our kids and our community,” he said. “This was on our radar all summer long. I bet it will be on our radar for the next school year and the school year after that.”
Brooks said she preferred to have face coverings be required. While there would be exceptions for those with special needs, she said, it would be the best way to keep the virus from spreading.
“I think right now with the new variant, we have a new opportunity to protect our children,” she said.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider recommended that the board encourage the use of face coverings but not require them. He said HPS officials have been in contact with health officials as well as officials from other school districts.
“There’s nothing else we’re paying closer attention to than this right here,” he said.
A survey of parents showed 75% want masks recommended and 25% want a requirement.
When the school adopted the mask requirement for the previous school year, Schneider said it was mainly a way to avoid massive quarantines of students or staff for an outbreak. This year, he said, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
Other, less controversial aspects of the district’s Safe Return to Learn Plan include encouraging outdoor classrooms as well as social distancing as much as possible.
The plan calls for allowing time for hand washing and sanitizing, which will be emphasized.
High-traffic areas will be sanitized multiple times per day.
The district will ask parents to keep ill students home and will ask the same of staff.
The district will communicate with the community when the district has positive cases through a list on the website, like last year.
The board also voted to allow Schneider to amend the plan as needed to protect students and staff. The 2021-2022 Return to School Resolution delegates certain authority and decision-making responsibility to the superintendent or superintendent’s designee so that the person may continue to plan for and ultimately implement without delay a return to in-person instruction during the 2021-22 school year.
In other business, the board members:
- Held a hearing on the Parental Involvement Policy, then voted to reaffirm the policy.
- Approved a second reading of New Policy 706.025 Internal Controls.
- Approved the purchase of Synergy Student Information System for 2022-23 school year.
- Approved four Morton change orders resulting in a return of $10,281 back to the district.
Approved the addition of 1.0 FTE special education teacher position.
