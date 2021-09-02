Hastings Public Schools will require all students, staff members and visitors to wear a face covering in all HPS buildings and buses beginning Thursday.
The requirement has been prompted by a significant increase in the number of students testing positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and a high absenteeism rate, Superintendent Jeff Schneider said in announcing the change Wednesday afternoon. The decision will be re-evaluated no later than Sept. 17.
HPS’ latest move on masks comes 10 days after the school district implemented a requirement on Aug. 23 for students in sixth grade and younger to wear a mask while inside school facilities.
“Since that time we have had several students at the high school that have tested positive, which causes us concern,” Schneider said during an interview Wednesday afternoon.
Hastings High School has had 18 high school students confirmed positive for COVID-19 since Monday.
“That is much higher than any surge we saw all of last year,” Schneider said. “On top of that, we had on Monday and Tuesday about 12% or 13% of our high school students absent, most of them for medical reasons. That is an extremely high number for us. That is not normal. With that information we felt like we needed to move as quickly as we could.”
Some football players tested positive for COVID-19, but those students are part of different levels of the program.
Hastings High notified this week’s football opponent, Scottsbluff, and will continue to monitor the situation.
“I don’t think this, at this time, is going to affect our activities,” Schneider said. “The only effect will be, as of now, at our home indoor activities, we will require face coverings to attend.”
The re-evaluation date of Sept. 17 is the same as for the preschool-through-sixth-grade requirement.
“We’ll just continue to do what we’ve done every day of the school year, which is monitor the cases both in our community and in our school district,” he said.
The Hastings Board of Education has its next meeting scheduled for Sept. 13.
“It’s very possible we’ll make a decision that night going forward, but we’ll make one no later than the 17th,” Schneider said. “If we do extend it pass Sept. 17, we’ll set another deadline and re-evaluate it again. We’re not going to put this on indefinitely. We’re constantly going to revisit the situation. If the numbers drop, and we feel it’s safe to do so, then we can relax some of the requirements.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.