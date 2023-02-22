Trent Kelly is a problem solver and a communicator.
Put him in any room, and he’s likely to start chatting with the people around him, building relationships and figuring out how to get done whatever needs doing in that moment.
So it only makes sense, looking back, that Kelly has served as the director of technology and operations overseeing the construction of a 135,000-square-foot middle school, a high school addition, and major remodeling and construction at six individual elementary buildings in the Hastings Public School District.
“I think he’s one of the best there is today, and that’s because he’s a good problem solver,” said Craig Kautz, retired HPS superintendent. “Now he’s also got a lot of the construction background making him pretty sharp in about every area I see him working in.”
Kelly came to the district 23 years ago as the technology coordinator overseeing the computers and technology at work within the school system.
Then, when Glen Haywood retired as administrator for building and grounds, Kelly was promoted to director of technology and operations.
“In lieu of hiring anybody, they said, ‘A lot of that stuff is on the computer; we should let Trent become director of operations, too.’ That’s how it all transpired. I said, ‘I guess I would do that. I don’t have a problem doing that stuff, and a lot of that stuff was on the computer.’ ”
Kelly’s knowledge and know-how as a technology coordinator and former art teacher came in handy when the district began its first of three bond issues and eight major construction projects.
The first was by far the largest and most daunting: Construction of of a new, 135,000-square-foot Hastings Middle School at Second Street and Marian Road combining three grades into a new facility where the old one had just two.
The middle school, which would open in 2008, also was using a new pod concept not used at the old junior high.
“It was a learning experience. If I had to do it over again, I think I would have like to have started with something smaller than a 135,000-square-foot project, but it is what it is,” Kelly said. “It was like, ‘What’s the difference? We might as well do this,’ and learned a ton and then it was like, ‘OK, this will be part of your job,’ and I was like, ‘OK, I can be good with that.’ ”
The second project was much smaller with an addition at Hastings High School. Then came the elementary improvement projects, which included additions to the three newest buildings and major updates and additions to the oldest buildings, starting in 2014 and concluding in summer 2022.
Kelly said he believes the key to his success in overseeing all of these projects comes from a lesson he learned between the failure of the first proposed Hastings Middle School bond issue in 2001 and passage of an $18 million bond issue for the project on a second attempt in May 2006.
In the months prior to the 2006 election, Superintendent Gene Cosby had administrative staff members meeting with teachers, citizens groups and even coffee clubs to talk about the proposed new middle school.
“We had meetings with the staff to get teacher input because they’re some of your best ambassadors,” Kelly said. “It’s just random people who will ask a teacher, ‘What do you think of this?’ If you have given them that information and communicate with them, they’re going to be happy with it and say, ‘This is what we need.’ ”
Kelly said he believes that the open communication with staff has been key to the success of all of these projects.
“At the start of all new teacher meetings, I give my cellphone number out and say, ‘If you have an issue, call me. If I don’t answer, I will get back to you,’ ” Kelly said.
That started when he was the technology coordinator and has carried through since that time with his open lines of communication.
With each of the projects, Kelly made sure to have numerous meetings with teachers and staff and hosted regular walk-throughs of the construction sites to get the input and opinions of those interested parties.
Kelly said he doesn’t know if that is a practice in other school districts, but the key is to know what the people who will be in the building want and need. And, he said, it’s much easier to make a change during the construction process than trying to go back later and fix it.
“I put the teachers, staff, parents, anybody we work with first,” he said. “I’m all about customer service. I don’t have a job unless they are here. I am going to listen to what they have to say.”
Kelly has those same open lines of communication with the contractors, many of which have been local.
Kautz, who was superintendent at HPS from late 2006 through spring 2019, said that he believes the packaging of the three phases of the elementary improvement project was done the way it was in order to give local contractors a greater chance to bid.
“If you can, it’s always good to have local people who are invested in the community doing work for you, and I think Trent does a good job with that,” Kautz said.
Kelly said he believes just like having the relationships with the teachers and staff, having that investment in the contractors and all their workers is also key to a successful project.
“For the most part, I try to value every single person on a job,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re the owner of the company doing the project or you’re the guy sweeping up the rubble after it’s done. Everybody has an important part to do on the job, and I just try to value the people.”
It goes back to that concept that if people feel valued, they’re going to work harder and be more invested in a project.
"These buildings are going to be around a lot longer than I am,” Kelly said.
That’s part of the reason Kelly was so invested in ensuring the historical integrity of the original buildings and ensuring the new additions and remodeled spaces blended in with the original design.
“I will say this: I enjoyed Watson, Hawthorne and Lincoln. I think those additions are great and turned out really well, but I really loved the remodeling of the old buildings,” he said. “It just blended the old with the new. You could never make those fountains at Alcott functional again, but why would you get rid of that feature? Why would you get rid of a fireplace? Those fireplaces never functioned, but it’s historical.”
Since the renovation of those buildings, Kelly said, he gets comments repeatedly from patrons thanking him for keeping the fireplaces that they remembered from their own childhoods.
Prior to 2014, when Hastings voters approved a $21.5 million bond issue for the elementary facilities project that improved the Morton, Watson, Lincoln, Hawthorne, Alcott and Longfellow buildings (a final, $6 million bond issue in 2020 allowed the full renovation of Morton), one recommendation was to abandon those buildings and build four larger elementary facilities on the four corners of the city. Community members opted to keep the historic neighborhood buildings, however.
Kelly took that to mean that the people also wanted to preserve the history of those buildings.
Longfellow School was built in 1926-27. Both Morton and Alcott, built within a few years of each other in the 1930s, had block tile on the walls.
Kelly made sure that whenever a wall was knocked out to put in a door, the tile was kept to fill in another place where a doorway was eliminated.
“Yes, it can be more costly, but I think it keeps with the historical integrity of the building,” he said.
With his artistic mind, Kelly made sure that additions didn’t look awkward attached to the older buildings, that brick colors matched, and even that trim inside the buildings coordinated.
“You do have to have that flow,” he said. “It can be time-consuming. It helps my being an art teacher. I have an eye for those types of things.”
Jeff Schneider, the current HPS superintendent, who was principal at HMS when the middle school was built, has been watching Kelly at work for many years.
“If you know him personally, if there’s something wrong with one of his vehicles he sees it as a challenge to fix it. That’s how his mind works,” Schneider said. “You combine that with the fact he’s a former art teacher and not only does he have the mechanical knowledge but he has an education background. Honestly, that to me is what makes him such a perfect fit for these types of projects.”
Schneider said he agrees that this all would have been an easier learning curve for Kelly if he’d started with something smaller than the middle school project, but he’s certainly learned with every project he’s completed.
The future of Hastings High School, in terms of whether a remodel or a new building is needed, is a conversation to come in the next 15-20 years. But Schneider said he’s proud of how far the district has come in the last 17 years.
“It’s been quite a run when you think about it from 2006 to today, but I think we’re over $50 million in projects in 17 years,” he said. “You think of where we were in 2006 when 70% of our district didn’t have air conditioning. We’ve come a long way, and Trent played a big part in that process.”
