School board members updated several policies for the Hastings Public Schools to reflect changes in Nebraska law Monday at the Hastings Board of Education meeting.
While many of the updates won’t change the district’s practices, Superintendent Jeff Schneider said, some will.
One is in option enrollment.
State law now requires districts to submit open option enrollment availability by Oct. 15 of each year. Given that deadline, HPS will have to have the board vote on option numbers in September.
Schneider said it will be difficult for the district to offer option enrollment when staffing can change later in the year.
“It will be very tough to set our limits in September when you don’t know what your staff is like in March,” he said.
Schneider said he believes the law was added as part of school choice, but it could have the opposite effect. Due to current teacher shortages, districts will be hard-pressed to offer option enrollment when they may not have the appropriate staff.
“To me, we have to serve our own students first,” he said. “Districts are going to be conservative when they don’t know if they can staff it or not.”
The board approved the first reading of the policy 8-1 with board member Sharon Brooks dissenting because she disagrees with the law.
Another troubling policy change for the district is with student discipline.
The new parts of the policy reflect state law changes that don’t allow a student in kindergarten, first or second grade to be suspended.
“Even though it’s very rare we do it, they are always extreme cases,” Schneider said. “It’s usually to set up a safety plan.”
Behaviors that would cause a young child to be suspended generally involve the safety of others. He said parents of a child injured by another child are going to be unhappy that the other student is still in school without a safety plan in place.
Brooks voted against the change, again based on the principle behind it.
“The rules are there to protect kids,” she said. “I think you want to do the best you can for all children.”
Schneider said a student with such a discipline action most likely would need to be isolated in a safe room, but that takes a staff member away from serving other students.
The policy also states that a parent of a child who is suspended or expelled must be notified by mail.
While it’s not clear if the law factors in business days, Schneider said, the district has prioritized such information being sent to parents.
“In general, we try to do this, anyway,” he said. “Usually, a phone call that takes place right away.”
In other business, the board:
- Updated the policy on graduation requirements
- Had a first reading of a policy change on full-time and part-time enrollment
- Had a first reading of a policy change about student activity eligibility
- Updated a policy on special education
- Had a first reading of a policy change regarding students with dyslexia
- Had a first reading of a policy change outlining behavioral points of contact
- Updated a policy on weapons at school.
- Had a first reading of a policy change regarding seizure-safe schools
- Had a first reading of a policy about initiations, hazing and secret clubs
- Updated a policy on use of school facilities
- Revised a policy on alternative education
- Updated a policy on the annual organizational meeting
- Ratified a roof bid for Alcott Elementary School
- Approved a bid for custodial equipment
