Conductor Byron Jensen, who has guided the Hastings Symphony Orchestra for nearly two decades, will break out his baton one last time to share the stage with his son, baritone Nathan Jensen, and conduct a performance featuring some of his favorite musical compositions at the orchestra’s final performance of its 97th season April 23.
Concert time is 3 p.m. at the Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave. A reception will follow.
The performance will include songs sung by Nathan Jensen, a professional baritone and graduate of Hastings High School and Hastings College, whose accomplished operatic career has included performances in Chicago; Pittsburgh; and Boulder and Fort Collins, Colorado. The performance marks the first time father and son have worked together as conductor and guest soloist with HSO.
"It's an honor for me to share the stage with him," Byron Jensen said. "He's like me in that he's relentless in perfecting his musical talent and brings a lot of enthusiasm and passion to the stage. It will be a really beautiful moment for the community and HSO."
Instrumental pieces selected by Byron Jensen for the performance include "Les Preludes" by Franz Liszt, and "Pictures at an Exhibition," by Mussorgsky and Maurice Ravel. Nathan Jensen will sing "Four Serious Songs" by Brahams, and the playful "Ah, Un Foco Insolito" from Don Pasquale by Donizetti.
Written as a celebration of life, "Les Preludes" (which translated, means "Beginnings") is described by Jensen as "an amazing piece of music" that calls for the listener to overcome the challenges in his or her life and emerge on the other side of them with a new beginning and sense of peace and accomplishment.
"It's a metaphor for life," he said. "A very profound piece."
Originally written for piano, "Pictures at an Exhibition" paints a brilliant visual picture saturated with color and imagination that Jensen says stimulates the imagination.
"It has so many different tones," he said. "There are these promenades which, if you were in this art museum, serve as corridors to the next art space. There are light-hearted images of ballet dancers and hatched chickens running. It's such a fun piece of music, and very complex."
Tickets for the performance are available at the door or online at hastingssymphony.com.
For the elder Jensen, the show figures to be an emotional rollercoaster, bringing to an end a career that has served to endear him to the Hastings community as the face of HSO. He was named the orchestra’s conductor and artistic director in May 2004.
Jensen is professor emeritus of music at Hastings College, having retired from full-time teaching in 2022 after 19 years’ service. He plans to remain involved in directing the handbell choirs at First Presbyterian Church and Hastings College while spending time piecing together pieces of music he's written through the years for orchestra.
While he intends to remain a staunch supporter of HSO and attend concerts as a spectator, he will take at least a year off from joining the orchestra onstage as a guest musician or conductor to allow his replacement an opportunity to settle into the role.
"I just feel like whoever comes in behind me needs to have that open space to see what possibilities there are with the orchestra," he said. "If at some point the HSO board reaches out to me and asks me to be involved in something, I will. I have been asked to put together a display for HSO's 100th anniversary that will be installed at Hastings Museum in 2025.
"Waking up on Sunday, April 23, is going to be profound for me, an interesting transition for sure. My feelings are truly a sense of melancholy with twinged liberation. I realized the other day I've been conducting orchestras exactly 50% of my life, giving purpose for the small musical gifts that the Good Lord has blessed me with."
That he will be sharing the stage with his son and conducting a set selection of personal favorites is exceptionally inspiring, Jensen said. As always, the pursuit of perfection will be the catalyst guiding his every move, he said.
"I can tell you I'm going to have nerves," he said. "If you want to call them butterflies, that's probably accurate. I've always felt that if you don't have those butterflies, then you have lost some of the passion for your art and it just becomes another mindless activity. I want to conduct and perform at my greatest ability because I want this to be a success.
"It's about conveying ideas to the orchestra so that our community becomes a network of one and not 65 people doing their own thing.
“We've been working hard on this. It is a challenging concert musically, and we have made great progress over the last two rehearsals. By the time we come together, we will have reached a point where we haven't necessarily peaked. That's going to happen that day and it is just going to be breathtaking."
