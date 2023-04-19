p09-12-22HSOconcert3.jpg (copy)
Byron Jensen conducts the Hastings Symphony Orchestra during their concert at Chautauqua Park Sept. 11, 2022.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Conductor Byron Jensen, who has guided the Hastings Symphony Orchestra for nearly two decades, will break out his baton one last time to share the stage with his son, baritone Nathan Jensen, and conduct a performance featuring some of his favorite musical compositions at the orchestra’s final performance of its 97th season April 23.

Concert time is 3 p.m. at the Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave. A reception will follow.

