Understandably, many Hastings Utilities customers experienced sticker shock in January when they opened their monthly billing statements and saw the charges for natural gas.
As a matter of fact, in total dollars and cents, HU’s billing to all natural gas customers for the month was a jaw-dropping 100.1% greater than it was for January 2022 — meaning consumers collectively were charged twice as much as they had been for the equivalent billing period one year earlier.
For some individual residential and business customers, the one-two punch of rising wholesale gas rates plus frigid winter weather driving up consumption produced an alarming bottom line for remittance.
During Thursday’s meeting of the Hastings Utility Board, board members and HU officials said they have been hearing from ratepayers about their distress over the large bills — and, in fact, have had to swallow hard in paying the bills for their own residences, as well.
“My bill was extremely high during this same time period,” said Karl Block, manager of administration for Hastings Utilities, which is the city’s utility department and provides electricity, natural gas, water and sanitary sewer service to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the community.
(The Hastings Utility Board is an advisory board that makes recommendations to the Hastings City Council.)
What many ratepayers may not realize, officials said, is that even though the city increased its basic charge for gas service by a collective total of 8% effective in October 2022, that increase is just one factor that has put upward pressure on natural gas bills in the months since then.
Wholesale rates and local weather conditions, both of which are variable, also make a huge difference and are responsible for much of the recent spike in charges.
Derek Zeisler, HU director of energy production and supply, joined Block and other staff colleagues in addressing the topic during Thursday’s regular February meeting of the utility board at the City Building.
According to the staff’s presentation, three main factors influence a Hastings customer’s natural gas bill.
The first factor is the basic retail charge for every gas meter on the city’s system. For 2022-23, the Hastings City Council approved increasing those charges to generate a collective 8% increase in resulting revenue for this year. Not all classes of customers were given the same percentage increase, but the overall result was to generate 8% more money.
While the basic charge is meant to cover the cost of maintaining and operating the gas system, it is not intended to cover fluctuations in the price of the natural gas itself, which HU must purchase from a wholesale supplier before delivering it to customers.
At times when the wholesale price of gas exceeds a certain base price HU has identified, HU passes along the increase to ratepayers through a monthly Purchase Gas Adjustment, or PGA.
Zeisler said the base rate is set low on purpose so HU can avoid charging customers too much for the gas itself at times when wholesale prices run low.
“The idea is, we are trying to take the consumable out of the rate,” he said.
Lately, however, the wholesale market has been running the opposite of low. In Thursday’s presentation, Block said wholesale gas costs HU is facing in fiscal 2022-23 are the highest since 2009 and are up as much as 143% from the prior year.
In 2021-22, HU purchased gas for prices ranging from $2.11 per MMBtu (a unit equaling 1 million British Thermal Units) to $4.615 per MMBtu. This year, the prices ranged from $3.24 to $10.11 per MMBtu during procurement.
PGAs charged to Hastings customers in recent months have included 39 cents per hundred cubic feet (CCF) in November 2022, 44 cents per CCF in December 2022, and 66 cents per CCF in January. Those adjustments were up from 41 cents in November 2021, 25 cents in December 2021, and 19 cents in January 2022, respectively — reflecting the extent to which the wholesale price of natural gas has risen in that timespan.
“There’s a direct correlation between the price of gas and the PGA,” Block said.
Natural gas is a publicly traded commodity, so wholesale prices fluctuate as a matter of course. Block said factors putting up prices prices recently have included geopolitical conflict (think of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the associated turmoil in world energy markets); increased U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas; and reductions in volumes of gas being held in storage.
Into that gas market environment has come frigid winter weather, including a spell before Christmas that included record-breaking wind chill factors and caused many gas furnaces to run nearly nonstop for days on end just to maintain indoor temperatures.
Gas consumption by HU customers increased accordingly — in December 2022, up 41% year-over-year among residential customers, 50.7% among general service customers, and 36% overall.
In January, the year-over-year consumption increases were 10.4% among residential customers, 13.5% among general service customers, and 10.9% overall.
According to a chart compiled by HU, Hastings’ average monthly temperature was down 7 degrees year-over-year for November 2022, down 10.1 degrees for December 2022, and down 3 degrees for January.
“Over the past three months we’ve had some pretty cold temperatures,” Block said.
Utility board members said Thursday that while they appreciate the staff’s explanation of what is going on with customers’ bills, they are unsure how well that explanation will sit with the ratepaying public, given the complexity of the matter and some existing misconceptions.
City Councilman Butch Eley, a council liaison to the Utility Board, said many residents figured the basic charge for gas service was increased a few months ago to help cover increased wholesale prices, but that after boosting that charge HU would absorb whatever additional financial impacts are caused by wholesale market volatility.
“They don’t realize they are paying two rates,” Eley said, referring to the basic charge plus the Purchased Gas Adjustment. “That’s (the information that) needs to get out.”
Susan Meeske, a member of the Utility Board, suggested that in situations like this one HU put together a group of customers to help determine the best ways to answer the public’s questions and head off misunderstandings.
In addition, Meeske said, in times when HU officials can foresee skyrocketing utility bills, they could give a heads-up to nonprofit organizations who help residents cope with those costs, so they can try to prepare for a coming explosion of community need.
City Councilman Shawn Hartmann, who like Eley is a council liaison to the Utility Board, said many Hastings residents feel like they were blindsided by their recent utility bills.
He urged that the city try multiple modes of communication to explain such situations to residents — and to promote energy conservation.
“Any way we can think of to inform people is going to help,” Hartmann said.
While several factors influencing the size of a utility bill are beyond consumers’ month-to-month control, participants in Thursday’s meeting said, all residents can help their own cause by reducing usage where possible.
“Everybody needs to hang in there together and conserve,” Hartmann said.
Zeisler said he would like to see HU customers’ bills present information more clearly in the future so ratepayers can more easily see the factors contributing to the amounts they owe.
“Our bill doesn’t do the greatest job of breaking this out,” he said.
Meanwhile, HU does have a budget-billing option that can help customers spread their winter heating and summer cooling costs across the entire year, helping to avoid a huge hit in any one month or season.
Brian Strom, business operations analyst, said HU also is willing to talk to anyone in a financial crunch and see if there’s a way to help.
“We wouldn’t be anywhere without our customers,” Strom said. “We’re here to work with customers.”
