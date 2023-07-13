Hastings Utilities likely will propose increasing its basic monthly charge for natural gas service by 6.3% per year for the next four years as a way of rebuilding its gas rate stabilization fund and unencumbered cash balance.
HU will steer toward the proposed four-year program of level increases after receiving direction to do so Thursday from the city of Hastings’ Utility Board.
The Utility Board is an advisory body that makes recommendations to the Hastings City Council, which has the ultimate power to approve or reject utility rates. Hastings Utilities is owned by the city.
Utility Board members voted 5-0 in support of the four-year plan of level increases after discussing various possibilities with John Krajewski of JK Energy Consulting LLC in Smithfield, a firm that works with Hastings Utilities on cost-of-service analysis.
Krajewski worked with HU staff to develop several possible scenarios for service charge increases. With input from the Utility Board, he now will prepare additional information HU staff can take to the City Council as part of its 2023-24 budget presentation in August.
One possible scenario included raising rates 14.8% for fiscal 2023-24, then 1.1% per year for the following three years. But Krajewski and HU officials said they disliked the adverse impact such a large one-year increase would have on utility customers, and board members seemed to agree.
“On rate increases, I believe steady is better than a lot upfront,” said board member Jeanette Dewalt.
In a presentation during the Utility Board’s regular July meeting at the Hastings Public Library, Krajewski said the gas system’s rate stabilization fund currently has a balance of $3.8 million, but that the way things are going, that fund will be depleted by fiscal 2024-25.
The rate stabilization fund is used to cover operating shortfalls for the gas system when they occur so HU doesn’t need to constantly adjust service rates to make ends meet.
These days, the operating shortfalls are large and ongoing, and they are driving down the rate stabilization fund’s balance. At the same time, the system’s current unencumbered cash balance is negative $3.4 million, so altogether the gas system’s operating reserve funds are running low.
“I think something needs to be done, and I think if you’re good financial stewards of the utility, you would agree something needs to be done, as well,” Krajewski said.
When Hastings Utilities gas customers pay their monthly bills, they actually are paying two amounts rolled into one: The basic charge that is applied to HU’s cost of maintaining and operating the gas system and providing the service; and another amount, known as a Purchased Gas Adjustment, or PGA, to pay for the gas they consume when the wholesale cost of that gas exceeds a certain identified base amount.
The gas system experienced a decline in net operating revenue after increasing the PGA base effective for fiscal year 2021-22, Krajewski said.
HU’s basic gas service rate most recently increased in October 2022 by a collective total of 8%. Not all classes of customers saw their rate increase 8%, but the overall aim was to collect 8% more revenue.
Revenue collected through the basic charge must cover not only routine operating expenses, but also capital expenses related to gas system infrastructure.
‘The existing rates do not provide sufficient revenue to cover your projected expenses,” Krajewski said, noting that for fiscal year 2022-23, $2 million in rate stabilization money was budgeted to help make ends meet.
Krajewski shared graphics showing the proposed program of 6.3% annual increases would leave the typical residential customer’s gas bill competitive with those paid by customers in cities like Lincoln, Grand Island and Kearney.
Projections show the increases would eliminate operating deficits within two years, he said.
He said he and the staff believe it’s appropriate to then rebuild the gas system’s cash holdings to the point where the rate stabilization fund balance plus the unencumbered cash balance equal $5 million.
“A target balance of $5 million is reasonable based on identified risk factors,” he said.
Krajewski conducted the most recent cost-of-service study for HU’s gas system in 2020. Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said HU is doing a better job than it once did in the “discipline” of adjusting rates periodically to reflect increased costs of service.
“We weren’t keeping rates up to speed where they needed to be for years,” he said.
City Councilmen Butch Eley and Shawn Hartmann, who are the council’s liaisons to the Utility Board, both recommended a multi-year program when it comes to rates — both to ensure continuity and to assist city leaders with strategic planning.
Krajewski said he agreed with that approach.
“I like to focus on at least a four- to five-year plan with the rates,” he said.
Krajewski said a private company looking to eliminate the kind of operating deficit HU’s gas system currently faces would be inclined to jack up rates on customers all at once and get the problem rectified as quickly as possible.
It’s unsurprising that a city government would approach the issue from a different point of view, he said.
Johnson said HU wants to be mindful of the inflation-related economic pain still being faced by its customers and not exacerbate their problems more than necessary.
Utility Board Member Susan Meeske asked for information about whether HU could establish a separate line item on customers’ monthly billing statement identifying how much of their service charge increase was being applied to rebuilding the rate stabilization fund and unencumbered cash balance, so customers could easily see that some of the money was being set aside for rainy-day use.
Johnson said it’s possible that once the balances were rebuilt to the combined $5 million mark, the rainy-day collection could be discontinued, or “sunset.”
“I’m not opposed to that,” he said.
Krajewski said the information he will put together for budget time will include sunset possibilities to be considered.
Thursday’s meeting was the first for new member Scott Snell, who served on the City Council from 2016-20. He replaces Shayne Raitt, who retired from the board at the end of his term.
In other business Thursday, the board received a preview of capital budget items to be proposed for funding in 2023-24; received an update from Assistant City Finance Director Larry Fox Jr. on budget development progress; heard a report on possible future changes to drinking water regulations; and got an update on plans to re-format the monthly billing statement HU customers receive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.