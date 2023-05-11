The city advisory board that oversees the operations and management of Hastings Utilities is recommending changes in the formula used to determine how much money HU transfers into city coffers in lieu of paying taxes on its electrical system each year.

Gathered Thursday at the City Building for their regular May meeting, members of the Hastings Utility Board voted 4-0 to recommend HU switch from paying a percentage of gross retail plus wholesale revenue into the city’s general fund each year, to instead paying a percentage of the retail revenue only.

