The city advisory board that oversees the operations and management of Hastings Utilities is recommending changes in the formula used to determine how much money HU transfers into city coffers in lieu of paying taxes on its electrical system each year.
Gathered Thursday at the City Building for their regular May meeting, members of the Hastings Utility Board voted 4-0 to recommend HU switch from paying a percentage of gross retail plus wholesale revenue into the city’s general fund each year, to instead paying a percentage of the retail revenue only.
On a separate motion, board members voted 4-0 to recommend HU then step down the annual percentage of retail electric revenue it transfers into the general fund from 6.1% to 5.2% over five years’ time.
Board member Jeanette Dewalt didn’t attend the meeting.
Hastings Utilities is a department of city government that functions as a proprietary business. Instead of paying taxes, HU makes regular payments to the city’s general fund to help support other, non-utility-related municipal services.
The Utility Board, members of which are appointed by the mayor, makes recommendations to the Hastings City Council on HU-related matters.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson told the board Thursday that HU staff members would plan to discuss the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes formula with the council at its June work session.
Johnson said the staff envisions the change taking effect immediately, for the current fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.
The Utility Board first discussed possible adjustments to its electric system payments in lieu of taxes in fall 2022, but action was deferred at that time.
Johnson said now that new City Administrator Shawn Metcalf is on the job and up to speed on the issue, the staff is ready to move ahead.
“We wanted to push this forward after talking to Shawn,” he said. “We think it’s time to push forward with the changes we think are needed.”
Other payments in lieu of taxes for HU’s water and natural gas systems aren’t affected by what is being discussed at this time.
On Thursday, the Utility Board heard a report on the electric system’s payment-in-lieu-of-taxes methodology from Jaci Higgins, the city’s process financial analyst; and Derek Zeisler, HU’s director of energy production and supply.
Higgins explained that currently HU remits an amount equal to 5.6% of the electric system’s total annual operating revenue, with the amount divided into monthly payments.
According to a study by John Krajewski of JK Energy Consulting in Lincoln, the 5.6% paid by Hastings is greater than the percentage that was paid for 2021 by municipal utilities in South Sioux City (4%), Beatrice (4.4%), Grand Island (5%), Holdrege (5%), Nebraska City (5%) and Fremont (5.5%).
Within the study array of municipalities, only North Platte paid more than Hastings — 6.5%. The average in the array is 5.2%, and the median is 5%.
In Beatrice, Fremont and North Platte, the payment is presented as a flat franchise fee. But Krajewski did the math to figure out what percentage of retail revenue the payments represent, Higgins said.
In Hastings, the payments in lieu of taxes were based on both retail and wholesale revenue prior to 2012, when the basis was changed to retail revenue only. Then, the basis was changed back to retail plus wholesale in 2016.
The rate was increased to 5.2% in 2012, then 5.5% in 2014, then 5.6% in 2016.
Zeisler said changing again now to base the payment strictly on retail revenue instead of retail plus wholesale would better reflect the way today’s electricity marketplace works, since Hastings now sells 100% of its electrical generation to the market, then purchases power back from the market to serve its own retail customers.
Johnson also noted that HU may be drawing within three to five years of Whelan Energy Center Unit 1 reaching the end of its economic lifespan and being taken offline — at which time the “wholesale” component of the electric system’s revenue picture will decline accordingly.
Whelan Unit 1 is a coal-fired power plant on East U.S. Highway 6 owned and operated by Hastings Utilities.
Nearby Whelan Unit 2, also powered by coal, is owned by the Public Power Generation Agency, a consortium of utilities that includes HU.
Officials recommend that if Hastings makes the switch to basing its electrical system payment to the general fund on retail sales only, that it simultaneously increase the percentage from 5.6% to 6.1% to eliminate any near-term loss of revenue for the general fund.
“Increasing it to 6.1% keeps the city whole,” Zeisler told the Utility Board.
The percentage wouldn’t remain at 6.1% for long, however. The board was presented options for phasing down to a 5.2% rate over three or five years, and opted to recommend the five-year plan, with the 6.1% rate for 2022-23 followed by 5.9% for 2023-24, 5.7% for 2024-25, 5.4% in 2026-26, and finally 5.2% in 2026-27.
“We’re somewhat indifferent to three or five years,” Johnson said on behalf of the staff. “It’s whatever the board feels comfortable with.”
Johnson said the decrease in percentage to 5.2% would align Hastings with the other communities in its array.
The move isn’t about being stingy with the general fund, he said. Rather, it’s about good stewardship of the HU operation, which is widely regarded as one of the community’s greatest assets.
“We’re not trying to penalize anybody,” Johnson said. “It’s just what’s right for the ratepayer.”
Zeisler noted that a five-year horizon for the 5.2% transfer rate would allow time for the effects of additional community growth to be felt in HU’s retail sales, which naturally will mean more dollars for the general fund.
One major new HU electric customer, the Heartwell Renewables diesel plant now under construction, is expected to bring its facility online during the city’s fiscal year 2024-25.
According to projections presented Thursday that assume a 1% increase each year in total retail sales revenue and the Heartwell Renewables project coming online as scheduled, the flat dollar difference between a 6.1% transfer for 2022-23 and a 5.2% transfer for 2026-27 would be $47,140 less in the out year — the difference between $2.182 million this year and $2.135 million in year 5.
Additional growth in the city’s electrical load would lead to more revenue and therefore larger transfers, narrowing the gap in dollars and cents.
“With any growth, the city benefits as much as Hastings’ utilities do,” Johnson said.
