Hastings Utilities’ advisory panel is recommending the city contract with a South Dakota firm for a major expansion of the HU solar farm.
Gathered Thursday at the City Building for their regular April meeting, members of the Hastings Utility Board voted 4-0 to recommend that the City Council approve an $8,413,259 contract with GenPro Energy Solutions of Piedmont, South Dakota, for phase 2 of the Hastings Solar Farm northwest of the city airport.
Board member Jeanette Dewalt was absent from the meeting, an account of which was provided by the city of Hastings in a news release.
The matter is one of several scheduled for discussion at the City Council work session April 17.
According to packet materials for Thursday’s meeting, the project cost would be divided between two budget years: $2,007,386 in 2022-23, and the balance in 2023-24. Construction is scheduled to begin in December 2023 and be complete on May 1, 2024.
Hastings Utilities’ budget for this year doesn’t include an allocation for the solar farm expansion, but money for that purpose is available because of delays to other budgeted projects, the city stated in its news release.
GenPro built Phase 1 of the solar farm, which came online in 2019 and now is completely sold out to owners of panels and production shares. The original solar farm covers 11 acres and produces 1.5 megawatts of alternating-current electrical production capacity.
With the expansion, the solar farm would more than triple in size overall. The expansion would cover 23 acres and provide an additional 4.63 MW of capacity — meaning its operation would be more efficient than the original’s.
The expansion project stands to benefit significantly from the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which provides assistance for renewable energy projects and would rebate at least 30% of the cost in the form of a tax credit or direct payment. The IRA was signed into law in August 2022, defying the expectations of officials who had considered the act’s passage unlikely and accordingly had eliminated funding for solar expansion from the HU budget.
Now, however, the federal assistance is available, and three Hastings businesses are seeking ways to secure supplies of energy from renewable sources.
In an April 11 memorandum evaluating bids for the project, Nathan Bren, an electrical engineer with the city Engineering Department, said staff would “highly recommend” contracting with a firm that is familiar with the requirements of the federal act and is willing to help the city navigate the program rules. GenPro apparently would fill that bill.
The GenPro bid was the lowest of three bids received for the project. The others were from Innovative Solar Systems LLC of Asheville, North Carolina; and Miller Bros. Solar of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
The GenPro bid includes $8,029,544 for the solar array installation plus $296,215 for fencing and weed barrier and $87,500 for a spare transformer since the transformer’s size and voltage are non-standard for Hastings Utilities’ electrical system.
Of the three bids the city received, GenPro’s would provide the lowest estimated levelized cost of energy: $25.07 per megawatt-hour over 25 years, assuming a federal IRA construction rebate of 30%.
Also on Thursday, the Utility Board voted 4-0 to recommend approval of a $1,665,811 bid from Babcock & Wilcox Co. of Akron, Ohio, for a bottom ash conveyor system for Whelan Energy Center Unit 1.
The conveyor system at the coal-fired power plant just east of Hastings would replace the existing sluicing system for Whelan Unit 1 and would be compliant with the Coal Combustion Residual Rule as recently updated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA instructed Hastings Utilities to move ahead with the bottom ash conveyor system project, the city stated in its news release.
“Bottom line, this is a regulatory compliance requirement,” said Kevin Johnson, city utility manager. “We don’t have a choice. We just have to do it.”
The bid from Babcock & Wilcox was the lower of two bids for the new system equipment. It covers the equipment only; installation is to be addressed in another contract at a later date.
Total cost for system equipment and installation is estimated to run $3 million to $3.5 million. Of that amount, about $600,000 will be paid during the current budget year, and the balance will follow in 2023-24. The new fiscal year will begin Oct. 1.
Like the solar expansion, the new ash conveyor system didn’t receive a budget allocation for the current year. Both projects can move forward now, however, because new electrical substation transformers and equipment HU had expected to arrive in August now won’t be available until October.
The HU electric capital budget for this year is more than $21 million, $10 million of which was to go for three substation projects.
The delayed arrival of three transformers and accompanying equipment frees up about $4.5 million to apply to the solar and ash-handling projects yet in 2022-23.
The April 17 council work session begins 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
In addition to the solar farm expansion bid, the council is expected to discuss the ash-handling bid, receive the annual report of the Hastings Public Library, discuss delegated authority, and review the results of a recent public survey related to the City Building’s future.
