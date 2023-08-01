For what officials believe to be the first time ever, Hastings Utilities operated all five local power generation facilities simultaneously Monday, doing its part to meet electrical demand across a wide area of the United States’ midsection.
In a news release Tuesday morning, the city of Hastings announced that the Southwest Power Pool had called North Denver Station Unit No. 4 into operation at 1 p.m. Sunday and then summoned NDS Unit No. 5 into service at 1 p.m. Monday.
Then, at 3 p.m. on Monday, the Southwest Power Pool also called the Don Henry Power Center into operation, as well.
The Whelan Energy Center Unit Nos. 1 and 2 already had been running at full capacity.
During the three hours and 15 minutes when all five power plants were operating, WEC 1 was running at 77 megawatts per hour and WEC 2 was operating at 220 megawatts per hour. Meanwhile, NDS Unit 4 was running at 6 megawatts per hour, NDS Unit 5 was putting out 10 megawatts per hour, and Don Henry was running between 5 and 18 megawatts per hour — for a grand total of 318-331 mwh.
According to the city, bringing all the plants online required the efforts of all 74 HU electrical production employees assisted by personnel from the energy supply and engineering departments.
Preparations included gassing the North Denver units, filling boilers with water and balancing boiler chemistry, and filling the NDS cooling tower with water. The cooling tower stands just west of the city’s Highland Park Fire and Rescue Station.
Don Henry was taken offline at 6:15 p.m. Monday. NDS Unit No. 4 was to be brought offline at 1 p.m. Tuesday, with Unit No. 5 to follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The WEC plants will remain online.
Both WEC 1 and WEC are coal-fired plants. They stand next to each other on East U.S. Highway 6.
WEC 1 began commercial operation in 1981 and is owned by the city. WEC 2 is owned by the Public Power Generation Agency, an interlocal entity of which the city of Hastings is a member, and first came online in 2011. Hastings Utilities oversees operations at Whelan 2 on behalf of the interlocal group.
The two North Denver Station units are located at 1228 N. Denver Ave., on the Hastings Utilities headquarters campus, and were brought into service in 1957 and 1967, respectively. They run on natural gas or fuel oil, but natural gas is the preferred fuel.
Typically, both NDS units are fired up and operated once a year to prove they still work and provide reliable generation capacity. They have run more often than usual this summer, however, the city said in its news release.
The Don Henry Power Center, 110 N. Marian Road, was built in 1972. It burns natural gas or fuel oil and can be brought into service at a moment’s notice.
The Whelan Energy Center is named in honor of the late Gerald T. Whelan, who practiced law in Hastings for many years, was HU’s longtime attorney, and served as Nebraska lieutenant governor from 1975-79. The Don Henry Power Center was renamed as such in 1988 in honor of Henry, a former longtime owner and manager of the Clarke Hotel in downtown Hastings and a past chairman of the city Board of Public Works. Henry died later in 1988.
Hastings Utilities and the Public Power Generation Agency generate electricity for the Southwest Power Pool, with the power pool coordinating the schedule. Hastings then buys power back from the power pool to serve the needs of its retail customers in and near Hastings.
The Southwest Power Pool, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a nonprofit corporation mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices on behalf of its members. It oversees the bulk electric grid and wholesale power market in the central United States on behalf of utilities and transmission companies in 15 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.
In all, SPP has customers in 23 U.S. states and Canadian provinces.
