When the Hastings City Council conducts its annual budget public hearing and then considers approving the budget Sept. 11, it will do so knowing the city’s Utility Advisory Board has signed off on the portion pertaining to Hastings Utilities.
Gathered Wednesday at the Hastings Municipal Airport Terminal, advisory board members voted 5-0 to forward the HU budget to the City Council with a recommendation for approval.
Hastings Utilities is owned by the city of Hastings, and the advisory board makes non-binding recommendations to the City Council.
All city departments, including HU, follow a fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, so the 2023-24 budget will take effect in three weeks.
The new year’s proposed budget includes estimated cash payments-in-lieu-of-taxes to the city’s general fund of $2,245,983. That estimated amount would equal 6.1% of HU’s estimated gross retail electric sales for 2022-23, and would change once the actual final sales figure was known.
In May, the advisory board voted to recommend a change in the way such payments are calculated. Recently, the payment amount has equaled 5.6% of both gross retail and net wholesale power sales.
The city of Hastings sells all the electricity it generates to the Southwest Power Pool, then buys back the power it needs to satisfy retail demand from its 56-square-mile service area, which includes the city of Hastings and the village of Juniata. The power pool gets to decide when Hastings’ power plants run and at what levels.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said HU still needs to present the proposed change in payment formula to the City Council, but at this point will plan to do so in late October or early November, closer to the time a final decision is needed to determine the payment amount for 2023-24.
Hastings resident Willis Hunt, a former member of the old Hastings Board of Public Works and then the Utility Advisory Board, appeared at Wednesday’s meeting to express concern about how the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes — in reality, a payment in lieu of a city franchise fee — is calculated.
He noted that the proposed payments for the 2023-24 fiscal year are roughly $500,000 less than the final total forecast for 2022-23.
“These funds are very, very important for the city’s operation,” said Hunt, who decades ago also served as Hastings’ city engineer and as a city councilman.
He said the city of Hastings already has a relatively high property tax levy rate, and that the proposed 2023-24 budget for the city’s general fund is 9.4% larger than for the current year.
“Five hundred thousand is a portion of that raise because now the taxpayers must make that up,” Hunt said.
Johnson and other staff members reviewed the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes issue with the advisory board prior to the board’s vote on the proposed budget.
The advisory board’s recommendation in May was that an adjustment in the payment formula is needed because Hastings Utilities has been making payments-in-lieu-of-taxes at a higher rate than almost all other peer Nebraska cities’ municipal electric systems.
The board recommended that the rate be dialed back over five years’ time to the state average of 5.2%, and that it be based only on gross retail sales, which are more stable and predictable than wholesale sales.
In the near term, however, the board recommended that the rate on retail sales be hiked to 6.1%, with the goal of making the general fund “whole” and not causing an immediate shock to the revenue side of the general fund budget. The rate subsequently would be backed down incrementally to reach the 5.2% level.
“The bottom line is we’re going to increase the percentage (for now) and just calculate it on retail, versus historically it’s been on retail and wholesale,” Johnson said, summarizing the recommended change.
City Finance Director Roger Nash said the only reason the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes for 2023-24 would drop from 2022-23 would be if, as expected, revenue for 2022-23 turns out to be less than revenue for 2021-22.
Derek Zeisler, HU’s director of energy production and supply, said predictability and stability are key considerations in the proposal to make payments to the general fund based on retail sales only.
In the years to come, Zeisler said, Hastings leaders may decide to take one or more electrical generation units out of commission. (This would or could happen due to factors such as aging infrastructure and reduced economic viability.) Such decisions would change Hastings’ electrical production output, and therefore its net wholesale electric sales picture, greatly, he said.
Ultimately, Zeisler said, the City Council will need to decide what percentage of electrical sales it wants HU to pay the general fund.
To build retail sales, Johnson said, HU can continue to take steps such as contributing to the Hastings Economic Development Corp. and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, which work to promote commercial, industrial and residential growth throughout the community.
“That’s going to help the retail side,” he said. “That’s the stability and that’s the growth that we’re looking forward to providing not just for HU, but for the city, as well.”
Monday’s City Council budget meeting begins 5:30 p.m. at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave. The council’s regular first September meeting will follow directly at 6 p.m. in the same room.
