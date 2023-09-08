When the Hastings City Council conducts its annual budget public hearing and then considers approving the budget Sept. 11, it will do so knowing the city’s Utility Advisory Board has signed off on the portion pertaining to Hastings Utilities.

Gathered Wednesday at the Hastings Municipal Airport Terminal, advisory board members voted 5-0 to forward the HU budget to the City Council with a recommendation for approval.

