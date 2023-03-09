Hastings Utilities is exploring options for expansion of the solar farm it opened west of the city airport in 2019.
In a report to the city’s Utility Board Thursday, Derek Zeisler, HU director of energy production and supply, said space in the original Hastings Community Solar Farm is sold out but there’s local interest in increasing production through a second phase of development.
“There are three businesses right now in town that are very interested in participating in some sort of solar, whether they do it themselves, or whether they partner with us or buy into something we already had going on,” Zeisler told the board, which advises the Hastings City Council on matters related to HU, the city utility department.
The Utility Board meets the second Thursday of each month in the City Council chambers at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
The federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provides incentives for clean energy production, which may facilitate development of additional solar capacity in Hastings — perhaps covering 30% to 50% of the cost, Zeisler said.
“Whether you agree with it or not, they’re out there, it’s available, we owe it to our customers to look into what the potential is here,” he said.
To that end, HU in January issued a solicitation for proposals from qualified engineering, procurement and construction contractors to design, fabricate, deliver and install a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic electric generating system with the option of adding a battery energy storage system.
HU staff hopes to return to the Utility Board in April with more information, including finalized cost numbers.
The invitation for proposals specified a project to be completed by March 31, 2024. Funding for the project currently isn’t included in HU’s 2022-23 budget.
Zeisler said the project HU officials have in mind would cover 23 acres and provide 4.63 megawatts of alternating-current electrical production capacity.
By contrast, the original solar farm covers 11 acres and provides 1.5 MW of capacity.
“The sizing about doubles in acres needed, but obviously we’re getting a little more generation from that, and that’s just improvement in the technology over the last three years,” Zeisler said, referring to the fact that the solar farm expansion area would be roughly twice the size of the original but could produce well more than twice the electricity.
In the original solar farm, individuals, businesses and organizations were able to buy panels within the array or, alternatively, buy shares of solar production from HU to offset some of the energy they use each month.
Some buyers and subscribers may have chosen to participate for business reasons while others did so purely out of a sense of social and environmental responsibility.
HU is looking at various options for how it would sell or subscribe solar production from the new project, realizing some companies with Hastings operations need to demonstrate a financial commitment to renewable energy in order to compete for business.
“It’s fair to say we’re considering multiple options, not just one or two,” Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said.
Zeisler said the original solar farm venture has been successful, and that HU officials believe the city has good reason to move forward with an expansion.
“At the end of the day, we are a public utility,” he said. “We’re here because of our customers. If our customers are saying, ‘Hey, we have a business need or a philosophical need for something we would like you to look into,’ this is part of that due diligence. If we can help support some of the major companies here in Hasting to get them in a better position to do business outside of Nebraska, then I think that’s our responsibility, as well.”
In other business Thursday, Utility Board members voted 4-0 to recommend that the City Council create and fund an additional full-time equivalent position for the city’s finance department.
Roger Nash, city finance director, said the proposed position would be funded by HU since the employee’s focus would be on utilities accounting and the ongoing enterprise resource planning (ERP) software conversion.
The new position could be funded for the balance of fiscal 2022-23 using unallocated money in the utilities administrative department budget, Nash said
Adding the position would bring the number of employees in the finance department to nine, with seven focused on utilities. Two of the six positions currently focused on utilities are dedicated and funded by the Public Power Generation Agency, the interlocal agency that operates Whelan Energy Center Unit 2.
The person hired to fill the proposed new position would lead the utilities accounting team and the ERP system going forward, allowing other employees to focus on daily accounting functions and support the utilities department, Nash said.
Johnson said it’s urgent that the city create the position and begin the search process for filling it right away because the finance team is struggling to keep up with all its duties in the midst of the ERP conversion.
The city combined the accounting departments for Hastings Utilities and other municipal functions some time ago as part of its overall effort to integrate city operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.