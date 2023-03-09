p10-04-19HUTsolartour1.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Noel Nienhueser of Hastings Utilities answers questions for a tour group Oct. 4, 2019, at the grand opening of the Hastings Community Solar Farm west of Hastings Municipal Airport. City officials are investigating options for expanding the solar farm.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune/

Hastings Utilities is exploring options for expansion of the solar farm it opened west of the city airport in 2019.

In a report to the city’s Utility Board Thursday, Derek Zeisler, HU director of energy production and supply, said space in the original Hastings Community Solar Farm is sold out but there’s local interest in increasing production through a second phase of development.

0
0
0
0
0