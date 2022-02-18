As the city of Hastings works to replace lead water mains and service lines around town, the most efficient way determined to address that work is the implementation of a new two-man crew for the water department.
Brandan Lubken, HU superintendent of water and wastewater operations, discussed during the Hastings Utility Board’s regular meeting on Feb. 10 a recommendation to hire a two-person crew in full support of water service work generated by the water main replacement program.
The crew would include an equipment operator and master plumber, plus the purchase of a boring machine, excavator, trench box, tools and trailer.
Utility Board members requested more analysis of the numbers included in the proposal before taking action.
The Utility Board is an advisory body that makes budgetary recommendations to the Hastings City Council.
It has been Utility Manager Kevin Johnson’s philosophy to evaluate positions when they become vacant and determine whether the position needs to be refilled, or if staff resources can be better used in other capacities.
As a result, the utility department head count is lower than it has been in the past and the utility department has been saving money in staffing each year.
“If we’re going to put money into staff, we’re going to put it at the worker level versus the management level as a general rule,” he said.
Although funding is available for the two proposed new full-time equivalent positions, the positions were not included in the current fiscal year budget.
The water main replacement program, which began during the 2021-22 fiscal year, focuses on 4-inch mains and 1 ½ service lines in high-density lead water service neighborhoods with the goal of removing all lead water services in 20 years.
This construction cycle there are 79 lead services scheduled for full removal. There are also 116 water service “tie overs,” for those that don’t have lead services but need to be tied over to the new main.
To adhere to the Lead and Copper Rule, which goes into effect in October 2024, the city’s policy is to completely replace a leaking lead water service line, including the customer’s portion. The Environmental Protection Agency first published the rule, which is specific to services, in 1991 and has amended it several times since then.
“Because we know when you cut a lead service to make a repair, you can liberate that (lead) and cause a real problem,” Lubken said.
That means an average of 80 lead water services per year with about 100 tie-overs.
Completion of a full-run service varies a lot, but Lubken said the consensus is that one full-service replacement takes a day-and-a-half. So, 80 full-service replacements equals 120 days.
Completion of a tie-over is one day per service, which would be about 100 days.
That means 220-240 days in a 260-day work year.
“So you’ve got a busy year every year,” Lubken said.
He reported bidders for water main replacement program work struggled to find service installation support and would not be able to complete work this fiscal year.
In recent years, the average cost for full water service replacement is $4,000 per service. However, the average cost among bidders for the work during the 2021-22 construction cycle was $6,100 per service.
Lubken said internal cost investigations have determined for two people, including equipment, the cost was $2,600 per service.
“Not only are we comparable, but we are affordable compared to what we’re seeing,” he said.
There is plenty of work available, he said.
“We’re focusing on 4-inch mains,” he said. “If for some reason they were freed up and less busy we’ve got lead services on 8-inch mains that are going to be 40 years down the road in our replacement program. They can start on those too. We’ve got plenty of work to do.”
Johnson said the utility department currently has two other boring crews, both in the gas department.
One crew predominantly works on electric projects, boring for electric services. The other concentrates on gas.
“We’re behind in both of those,” he said. “We’re constantly behind with those boring crews just servicing the electric and gas departments.”
Administrators looked to see if it would be possible to utilize those other crews to complete the water department work, but the work volume is too significant.
Utility Board members also requested more information about proposed changes to the city code calling for the curb stop, the valve that turns water service on and off for a building, to 18 inches from the water main. City code currently calls for the curb stop to be installed at the property line.
Lubken said operational benefits for this recommendation include simplifying water main locating; efficiency from a construction standpoint; and the closer a curb stop is to the source, the more of that service line can be isolated.
Once the lines are replaced, the homeowner’s portion of the service line would extend to the main.
The line would be new, but the service line would be longer with more responsibility for the homeowner. Board members worried that could create financial hardships for homeowners in the future.
