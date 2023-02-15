A sewer pump station to be installed on Hastings’ eastern flank will increase the capacity of a retention lagoon system maintained by Hastings Utilities and reduce the risk of future emergency discharges, city officials say.
The Hastings City Council on Monday voted 8-0 to award a bid for $433,684.69 to Carkoski Construction and Trenching Inc. of Loup City for construction of the Coal Train Pump Station; relocation of sewer service for the Central Community College-Hastings truck driving program in the vicinity; and installation of communication fiber conduits to allow communication with a new lift station being built by Heartwell Renewables for its diesel plant now under development west of the Whelan Energy Center property along U.S. Highway 6.
The new pump station will create excess storage capacity in the Maxon Lagoons along Coal Train Road about one-quarter mile west of Maxon Avenue. The lagoons treat wastewater from the old Community Municipal Services sewer system taken over by Hastings Utilities in the 1990s.
The former CMS system, which previously was privately owned, serves numerous properties in the area, which is part of the old U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot.
Because the volume of material being loaded into the lagoon system is greater than its treatment capability, more storage already is needed, and installing the pump station will delay the eventual need to construct an additional lagoon, said Lee Vrooman, the city of Hastings’ director of engineering.
“This pump station is critical to the continued operation of the the Maxon Lagoons,” Vrooman told the Hastings Utility Board during the board’s Feb. 9 meeting. “Currently those lagoons operate as full-retention lagoons, so we are subject to non-compliant discharges if we have to discharge.”
Brandan Lubken, Hastings Utilities director of underground operations, said a non-compliant discharge was necessary to save the lagoons after heavy rainfall in 2019, and that the state of Nebraska had to be notified. About $100,000 worth of repair to the rip-rap around the lagoons was needed in the aftermath of that event.
Beyond the risk of damage to the lagoon system, Lubken said, Hastings Utilities wants to protect the environment.
“It’s wastewater,” Lubken told the Utility Board. “We don’t want to have to discharge it ever if we don’t have to.”
Hastings Utilities is the city’s utility department. HU operations are overseen by the Utility Board, which is advisory in nature and makes recommendations to the City Council.
When the Coal Train Pump Station is in place, sewage from the Maxon Lagoons can be sent through pipes, mainly along roadways, to the new lift station being built by Heartwell Renewables. From there, it will flow to Hastings Utilities’ primary wastewater treatment plant, the Pollution Control Facility, at 26th Street and Showboat Boulevard.
The communication conduits, needed partially to run the new stations and partially as part of a planned future fiber loop, will be installed as the piping goes into place, Vrooman said.
With the new lift station being installed by Heartwell Renewables, the sewer main that currently serves CCC’s Harlan Building, which houses the truck-driving program at the south end of the college campus, is being eliminated. Rerouting the main to serve that building also is covered by the Carkoski contract.
The sewer main that is to be eliminated runs across agricultural land and totals 4,500 feet in length.
Vrooman said once the Heartwell Renewables lift station is built, it will be turned over to Hastings Utilities for operation and maintenance.
The Carkoski bid was the lowest of three received for the work and includes $371,925 for the pump station, $51,750 for the CCC service and $10,010 for the communications conduit. The Utility Board voted 4-0 on Feb. 9 to recommend that the City Council approve the contract.
In other news related to Heartwell Renewables on Monday, the City Council voted 8-0 to approve the City of Hastings/Heartwell Renewables Economic Opportunity Program Agreement.
In a written item summary for Monday’s council meeting, the city Engineeering Department said the agreement relates to $500,000 in State of Nebraska Economic Opportunity Program funds the Heartwell Renewables project has received for turn-lane improvements to U.S. 6 for the benefit of the diesel plant operation.
Although the Heartwell Renewables group is in charge of construction and already has awarded a contract for the work, such state funding arrangements must involve the relevant municipality, which facilitates the transfer of funds from the state to the developer.
The city has agreements with both Heartwell Renewables and the state Department of Transportation regarding the project, laying out each party’s responsibilities.
In other business Monday, the council:
— Unanimously approved accepting a deed from the Hastings Economic Development Corp. for the property on which to extend 33rd Street east to Utecht Avenue, supporting further development in that area.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4728, enacting the voluntary annexation of land at the southeast corner of Baltimore Avenue and M Street, and repealing Ordinance No. 4703. The property in question is the site of the new Adams County Jail.
— Approved moving the next council meeting, regularly scheduled for Feb. 27, to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 due to a conflict with a League of Nebraska Municipalities conference.
— Voted 8-0 to ratify Mayor Corey Stutte’s reappointment of Brent Hoops to the Airport Advisory Board for a term ending Feb. 1, 2027; reappointment of Michelle Lewis and Rakesh Srivistava to new terms on the City Planning Commission, both for terms set to expire Feb. 1, 2026; appointment of Jody Stutzman to the City Planning Commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2026; and appointment of Chuck Rosenberg as an alternate to the City Planning Commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2026. Stutte thanked LaDaun Schoenhals, who is leaving the Planning Commission, for her service.
— Unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included a slate of work orders, liquor license application approvals and easement releases.
— Voted 8-0 to approve Resolution No. 2023-06 approving plans and specifications and authorizing advertisement for bids of Street Improvement District No. 2022-3 (Laird Avenue).
— Voted 7-0-1 to approve a claim from Eldon’s Automotive Repair. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker abstained.
