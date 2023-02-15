A sewer pump station to be installed on Hastings’ eastern flank will increase the capacity of a retention lagoon system maintained by Hastings Utilities and reduce the risk of future emergency discharges, city officials say.

The Hastings City Council on Monday voted 8-0 to award a bid for $433,684.69 to Carkoski Construction and Trenching Inc. of Loup City for construction of the Coal Train Pump Station; relocation of sewer service for the Central Community College-Hastings truck driving program in the vicinity; and installation of communication fiber conduits to allow communication with a new lift station being built by Heartwell Renewables for its diesel plant now under development west of the Whelan Energy Center property along U.S. Highway 6.

0
0
0
0
0