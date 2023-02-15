Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.