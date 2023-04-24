A semi-retired minister with deep experience working among persecuted groups in Africa spoke out in Hastings this past weekend, raising awareness of the plight of individuals in Sudan and Nigeria seeking refuge from the threat of slavery, murder and the ongoing mayhem that imperils their very existence.
The Rev. Heidi McGinness of Omaha was guest preacher Sunday at Second Presbyterian Church, filling the pulpit at the invitation of the pastor, her longtime friend the Rev. Dr. William Nottage-Tacey.
McGinness, 78, continues to traverse the United States, Canada and other countries as an advocate for persecuted populations in Sudan and Nigeria, looking to raise awareness and support for those who are targeted for slavery and death.
Advancing work she began as director of outreach for Christian Solidarity International nearly 20 years ago, McGinness works tirelessly to condemn atrocities that have led to the enslavement of countless men, women and children whose lots in life have left them vulnerable to mistreatment at the hands of others.
Preaching intervention through prayer and financial support, she continues to maintain contact with refugees who have fled their home areas and others still residing there. Her intercession on behalf of citizens of South Sudan and Nigeria has freed more than 21,000 people from lives of unimaginable horror and tragedy.
McGinness was born in Germany at the end of World War II and was rescued from the rubble by U.S. soldiers. It is inconceivable to her that evils such as genocide should continue to run unchecked in modern society.
"Citizens of South Sudan are victims of ethnic cleansing, mass killing and the taking of citizens into slavery," she said in a telephone interview with the Hastings Tribune. "The fact that I came out of the rubble of World War II Germany and that it was my people who were responsible for the Holocaust has a lot to do with why I am a witness to the genocide occurring in the human family.
"I was a baby back then and couldn't do anything, but I remember as a young child saying that if it ever happened again, I would do something about it. I think it is incumbent upon all of us in the human race to do something about genocide and the intentional extinction of people because of their race or faith."
McGinness graduated from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1989 with a master of divinity degree. After serving churches in two U.S. states, she joined Christian Solidarity International, a Swiss-based human rights organization that delivered humanitarian aid to Sudan in war and peace.
From 2004-18, McGinness assisted the South Sudanese Underground Railroad in retrieving abducted citizens from the north and returning them to their families, churches and communities in South Sudan — since 2011, an independent sovereign nation distinct from Sudan. She also offered theological and trauma training to Sudanese clergy and laypeople.
In 2014, she became the voice of persecuted Christians and other religious minorities in Sudan, Syria and Iraq on National Christian Radio.
She is a winner of numerous awards for her peacemaking and humanitarian work.
While genocide and the slave trade have affected the lives of most individuals living in Sudan and in northern Nigeria, including non-believers and Muslims, Christians living there have become the primary target of certain Muslim groups bent on extinguishing their collective flame of faith.
(Christians are a small and shrinking minority of the population in northern Nigeria but make up a majority of the population in the south. Overall, the country’s population is about equally divided between Muslims and Christians, with smaller numbers of adherents to traditional African religion.)
As an ordained Presbyterian minister, McGinness finds news of violence against Christians particularly disturbing, given that the Presbyterian Church has been present in Nigeria for 177 years.
"In the last 10 years, genocide has occurred in gigantic levels in Nigeria," McGinness said. "In 2022, 5,014 Christians were killed. In the first month of this year, 1,000 were killed. Thirteen people are killed for their faith every day."
McGinness finds it inexplicable that Nigeria no longer is recognized as a “country of particular concern” by the U.S. State Department. A movement currently afoot in Congress aims to amend what McGinness and others argue is an erroneous and disgraceful absence of recognition.
"That is unbelievable to me," she said. "Nigeria engages in religious violations against people of faith. It is important that we speak and raise awareness and advocacy on behalf of everyone in the human family, no matter their faith or non-faith. Whenever people are intentionally targeted for genocide, we have to stand up for them. We can't be silent."
