A semi-retired minister with deep experience working among persecuted groups in Africa spoke out in Hastings this past weekend, raising awareness of the plight of individuals in Sudan and Nigeria seeking refuge from the threat of slavery, murder and the ongoing mayhem that imperils their very existence.

The Rev. Heidi McGinness of Omaha was guest preacher Sunday at Second Presbyterian Church, filling the pulpit at the invitation of the pastor, her longtime friend the Rev. Dr. William Nottage-Tacey.

