MINDEN — Author Allison Moore and musician Phillip Lancaster will present a multimedia program titled “Riders on the Orphan Train” at the Jensen Memorial Library here Sept. 11.

According to a news release, the hour-long program incorporates historical photographs, video, train rider interviews, music and a dramatic reading. The program begins 7 p.m. at the library, 443 N. Kearney Ave. Admission is free.

