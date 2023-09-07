MINDEN — Author Allison Moore and musician Phillip Lancaster will present a multimedia program titled “Riders on the Orphan Train” at the Jensen Memorial Library here Sept. 11.
According to a news release, the hour-long program incorporates historical photographs, video, train rider interviews, music and a dramatic reading. The program begins 7 p.m. at the library, 443 N. Kearney Ave. Admission is free.
“Riders on the Orphan Train” is an award-winning official Educational Outreach Program of the National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center in Concordia, Kansas. The program, which is for all ages, has toured nationally since 1998.
Moore is a former assistant professor of English and creative writing at the University of Arizona and now is a humanities scholar in Texas. She is the author of a novel, “Riders on the Orphan Train,” and a collection of short stories, another novel, and a short fiction collection. In 2012, she received the Charles Loring Brace Award for her work preserving the stories of the orphan trains, which relocated more than 250,000 homeless children from New York City and helped connect them with new families between 1854 and 1929.
Lancaster, who lives in Austin, Texas, is a bluegrass and acoustic musician with a background in the technical aspects of stage theater. In 2007, he received an Arkansas Arts Council fellowship for music composition. He studied music and art in France as a young man and also has a music career in France as part of a touring duo.
Moore and Lancaster will appear in Minden with sponsorship from Humanities Nebraska.
