Matthew Raney and miniature horse Gypsy give a ride to Charlie Zikmund (center) of Edgar, Codi Cannaday (right) of Nelson and Waylon Roesti of Mankato, Kansas, at Prairie Loft Sunday during Harvestfest.
Warm temperatures with a light breeze greeted more than 900 people during the 15th annual Harvestfest Sunday afternoon at the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning.
“We couldn’t ask for better cooperation from Mother Nature,” said Executive Director Amy Sandeen.
Designed to celebrate community on the farm, Harvestfest offered a variety of fall activities related to agriculture.
The 4-H Rural Ranchers showcased a petting zoo with rabbits, goats, sheep and chickens for attendees to interact with firsthand. Nearby, visitors could meet llamas up close and personal.
“My favorite was petting the rabbits,” said 6-year-old Elijah Schwartz of Hastings as he watched his brother, Joshua, attempt to lasso a pretend steer. “I love the hay rack ride too.”
The hay rack rides were provided by Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association.
Activities also included face painting and a cornhole area.
Children could create art projects with natural materials.
They could play in a corn table (a box of dried corn) or in a sandbox. Some cooked imaginary dishes in the play kitchen area while others hopped on stumps nearby. There were agricultural toys and other activities.
Jim King invited children to make interactive music or sit back and listen.
Vendors provided a variety of food and drink as well as fine art and handcrafted wares.
New this year were demonstrations by the Hastings College mobile glass-blowing studio.
“It’s a unique opportunity for people to learn in a farm-based setting in a way nobody else is doing,” Sandeen said.
About 965 people attended the event.
Jackie Loya of Hastings brought her son and two daughters out for the celebration.
“We like it,” she said. “It’s fun for the kids.”
Her fiancé Matthew Servantez said there are a lot of activities that the kids enjoy.
“In a little town without a whole lot to do, it’s good to get kids outside,” he said.
For some, it was an opportunity for multigenerational interaction.
Mike Binfield of rural Hastings came out with his son and grandchild.
Binfield grew up on a farm and appreciates Prairie Loft’s mission to keep that heritage alive.
“You just don’t see this stuff any more,” he said. “This is a great organization and I love to support it.”
Sandeen said the event remains free and open to the public thanks to partners and businesses that are willing to provide donations of goods or time. Volunteers are crucial to the success of the event.
Sponsors include Cooperative Producers Inc., Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Englund and Linsteadt Financial Advisors, Titan Machinery and Berger Livestock.
“We can only do this event because of their support and belief in our mission,” Sandeen said.
