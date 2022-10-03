p10-03-22PLCharvest2.jpg
Buy Now

Matthew Raney and miniature horse Gypsy give a ride to Charlie Zikmund (center) of Edgar, Codi Cannaday (right) of Nelson and Waylon Roesti of Mankato, Kan., at Prairie Loft Sunday during Harvestfest.

Warm temperatures with a light breeze greeted more than 900 people during the 15th annual Harvestfest Sunday afternoon at the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning.

“We couldn’t ask for better cooperation from Mother Nature,” said Executive Director Amy Sandeen.

p10-03-22PLCharvest3.jpg
Buy Now

Korbyn (left) and Jeff Young and Penelope McCarty react to a finished piece of blown glass made by Hastings College professor Brian Corr during Harvestfest Sunday at Prairie Loft.
p10-03-22PLCharvest4.jpg
Buy Now

Caleb Dickey, 9, feeds hay to Duck the goose Sunday during Harvestfest at Prairie Loft.
American Tradition
0
0
0
0
0