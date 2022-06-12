Hundreds from the area and across the state celebrated and supported the local LGBTQ+ community during the Hastings Pride 2022 event Saturday afternoon at Highland Park.
Free offerings included a photo booth, face painting, inflatables and other children’s activities through the family-friendly event. The first 300 to sign in received a T-shirt with “One Together” written on it. The first 500 could get a goodie bag, too.
Booths featured nonprofit organization displays, as well as food and LGBTQ+ item vendors. More than 40 exhibitors from across Nebraska participated this year.
Many attendees donned brightly-colored outfits, and dozens wore flags as capes.
Randy Kottwitz, coordinator for the event, said June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month and the Hastings PFLAG chapter organized Saturday’s event in conjunction with the national recognition.
He was pleased with the estimated 650 people who attended the event despite the heat.
About 350 people participated in march south along Burlington Avenue from the Hastings Museum to Seventh Street.
Kottwitz said the march is to promote equality and speak out against discrimination, no matter the differences people have. He said people shouldn’t be treated as second-class citizens based on their race or sexual preference.
“We march for full equality for all,” he said. “We’re here to tell our fellow citizens that we are here and we are queer.”
Some attended the event to be around like-minded people and not have to worry about expressing themselves.
“It just feels great to be around people who know how I feel and relate to me,” said Maddie Groff of Doniphan.
Jessica Ledford of Grand Island said she has always been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, but this is the first time her work schedule allowed her to participate.
“This is really nice,” she said. “I like how Hastings has become a lot more supportive. I love how close-knit everyone is here.”
For Derick and Brandie Verzani of Geneva, attending the event was a way to show support for their daughter and the community she’s joined.
“We just want to make sure kids know they are supported,” Brandie said. “There are tons of resources here.”
Her daughter, Alexis Rodriguez of Geneva, said this is her first year coming to an event as an openly out individual and was encouraged by it.
“It’s overwhelming and exciting and a whole whirlwind of emotions to see so many people here,” Rodriguez said. “People have people who love them no matter their sexual identification.”
For Jo Bair, executive director of enCourage Advocacy Center, the event served as a counterpoint to discrimination she’s felt.
She said that two days before the event, she was in her partner’s car — which has a rainbow bumper sticker attached — and they pulled up to a stop light. Bair said a vehicle pulled up along side them, laid on the horn and started screaming obscenities at them. The driver followed them for several blocks, honking as the occupants continued yelling.
“Stuff like that is still happening and happening in Hastings,” Bair said. “This show of joy is really important.”
Kottwitz said such incidents highlight the importance of the Hastings Pride event. He said former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement energized some to make degrading comments to people without consequence.
“We’ve made progress legally, but lost progress socially,” he said. “When you look at the long term, we have made tremendous progress.”
Kottwitz said progress also can be seen in the fundraising efforts now in the fourth year for the event. This year, they raised more than $8,100.
“Every year has become easier and easier to recruit sponsors,” he said.
