HALL COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 late Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a Doniphan teen, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Carley Johnson, 17, died at the scene of the crash, on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 295, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday morning. That location is five miles west of the Wood River interchange.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an injury crash on the interstate.
A preliminary investigation shows a 2018 Ford F-350 pickup driven by Brody Weinmann, 24, of Falls City was stopped in the westbound passing lane due to backed-up traffic ahead of him. A westbound 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Johnson approached from behind and collided with the rear of the pickup.
Johnson was alone in the car. Weinmann and his passenger, 22-year-old Payton Strahm of Sabetha, Kansas, were uninjured.
According to the preliminary investigation, traffic in the westbound lanes had been slowed by a hazardous materials cleanup from an earlier rollover crash, which was off the roadway. The cleanup involved a fuel leak.
The fatality crash remains under investigation with help from an accident reconstructionist. Assisting agencies at the scene included the Nebraska State Patrol, Shelton Fire and Rescue and Shelton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.