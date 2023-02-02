HALL COUNTY — Mormon Island State Recreation Area here is undergoing a sewer improvement project that could affect ice fishing, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced in a news release.
The recreation area is north of Doniphan, situated north of Interstate 80 near the Hastings/Grand Island interchange.
With the area's typically high groundwater level, contractors must pump groundwater away from the construction site. Because of this, water will be pumped into Lake No. 1 north of the accessible fishing pier and east along the north shoreline beginning this week. This will melt the ice on the surface of the lake where the water is displaced.
Ice anglers should take extra caution when fishing around the area where water is being pumped into Lake No. 1, Game and Parks said. They should assess the ice before venturing out and stay a safe distance away from where water is being pumped.
A Nebraska park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering Mormon Island SRA.
