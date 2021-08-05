Tom Hohlen, 70, of Hastings is one of the few members of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church who can legitimately claim to have attended the church’s first ice cream social 70 years ago.
Granted, he was just 1 year old at the time, but he is also pretty sure he’s attended every one of them since, including the last 14 events that have incorporated a car and motorcycle show into the mix.
“I can’t remember that, but my mother told me I was there,” he said. “I come for the benefit — that’s a good reason to come. Plus I like to associate with people.”
More than 500 desserts were served during the first hour and a half, with a secret stash already tapped into to meet the ongoing need. About 50 classic cars of various makes and models lined the parking lot alongside the church, with visitors perusing each and every one of them with appreciative eyes.
Brittany Kennedy, 20, of Doniphan and Jake Koch, 18, of Hastings were among the car enthusiasts wandering the parking lot to get some up-close looks at the hotrods, classic cars and cars destined to become classics.
Kennedy and her father, Rob, restored a 1968 Mustang that she sometimes shows at car shows but was unable to break out because of repair issues.
“I came to support the families of the car industry,” she said.
Her favorite find at this year’s show?
“Probably the 1955 (Chevrolet) Bel Air (of) maroonish burgundy color,” she said. “It really stuck out to me.
“You can go into a Hot Wheels store and find the 2013 Hot Wheels, but would you be able to find the ’55 Bel Air, Stingray Corvette or Trans Am? These are the old cars you never see any more besides on old TV shows. It’s nice to see those actually driving out here on the road and seeing them run.”
Though not a car guy per sé, Koch said the show gave him a chance to get out of his dorm at Central Community College and socialize while eyeballing some of the nicer cars around.
“I’ve always liked cars but I never really got into them,” he said. “With COVID going on I think it means a lot to Hastings to get people out of their houses being social.”
Tom Norskov, 68, of Grand Island brought his camera and 2021 California Special Mustang to the show to take in the experience as a car owner and car enthusiast.
“I’m a car guy,” he said. “I have a ’70 (Mustang) Boss 302 too but it doesn’t have air conditioning. I try to hit every car event I can. I had me some ice cream too, and it was really good!”
That the event has served to benefit parishioners battling personal disasters makes participation in the show all the sweeter, Norskov said.
“Any time we can make somebody’s day or help somebody out, that’s what we’re all here for,” he said. “It also gives me a chance to talk to people. It’s just a good time.”
Justin Daniels, 38, of Hastings just happened to catch a glimpse of the classic cars and motorcycles on display at First St. Paul’s while driving home from work. It didn’t take him long to gather his wife and three children together and head back to examine those cars that caught his eye.
“We didn’t even eat,” he said. “We left supper on the stove because I didn’t know when it ended and I didn’t want to miss it.
“There are some really nice cars out here. I haven’t seen one car that I didn’t like. I’d never seen a nine-seater car, and this old Cadillac here is for sale. Wish I had the money!”
Though not currently in the market for a vehicle, Daniels said he still had regrets over selling his own classic vehicle, a 1970 Ford Maverick, some time back. He cautioned others with classic vehicles to think twice before selling off their most cherished possessions.
“I wish I still had it,” he said. “It almost brings a tear to my eye that I don’t. If you have a nice old classic car and you don’t have to get rid of it, don’t. One day you might wish you still had it.”
Karen Kissinger, 73, has been organizing the car and motorcycle side of the event for 14 years with her husband, Steve. As a classic car family themselves, she said, she and her husband enjoy seeing the many different makes and models that frequent the show each year.
“Anybody that has a car comes,” she said. “It brings out a lot of people for a good fellowship time for everybody.”
Blanketing windshields of cars with flyers at car shows throughout the year is how the couple and their committee are able to attract participants to join in the show each year. What makes the hunt interesting is that no one knows which car owners will be showing up with their vehicles until the day of the show.
“We have no idea until they show up,” Kissinger said. “We try to put them all in, especially if they’re local people. A lot of them we’ve gotten to know over the years.”
First St. Paul’s pastor, the Rev. Joel Remmers, said the show is seen by parishioners as an opportunity to provide members of the congregation or community with financial assistance in their time of personal disaster.
“We try to make sure we help out a little bit with some of the expenses,” Remmers said. The joyful thing about that is that this is the 70th year that we’ve been doing it.”
Combining the car and motorcycle show with the ice cream social has increased the show’s visibility considerably through the years, Rammers said. The event had been held outdoors before the church’s added Celebration Center convinced promoters to move it inside to take advantage of the building’s air conditioning system. As a result, attendance fell.
‘It took the visibility away,” Remmers said. Adding the car and motorcycle show restored the lost visibility, adding yet another reason for people to partake in the festivities.
“Now we have people who come and help with what we’re trying to help with that are from the congregation, as well as car show people and community people,” he said. “It’s a good event.”
This year’s event benefits First St. Paul’s parishioner Deanna Thaut, who is battling Stage 4 small cell lung cancer that has spread into spots in her brain, a lymph node, near the adrenal gland and pelvis.
She is currently receiving chemotherapy treatments and continues to work her job at the courthouse when able. Though insured, it is uncertain just how long she’ll be able to continue working. Funds raised from donations will be used to help offset treatment not covered by insurance and other bills she may incur as a result of the disease.
Though incurable, the cancer can be managed. The current prognosis for this type of cancer is up to five years.
Thaut has been a member of First St. Paul’s since 2012. A member of the church’s Congregational Council, she is a lay reader, choir member, worship assistant, Worship and Music Committee member and Bible study participant.
Andrea Engel, 45, is a fellow church council member and friend of Thaut. Using text messages, she kept her in the loop as the event unfolded, since Thaut wasn’t well enough to attend.
“She’s excited,” Engel said. “She of course feels bad not being able to be here. Lots of her co-workers and parishioners are here honoring Deanna in her battle.”
