A 37-year-old Holstein man has denied a charge of illegal firearm possession in Adams County District Court.
Jeremy L. Hersh pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Feb. 4.
District Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a pre-trial hearing in the case for March 16 at 1:30 p.m.
According the arrest affidavit, deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Holstein between Hersh and Dawn Shurigar on Dec. 22, 2021.
Deputies investigated and determined a verbal argument turned physical. During the investigation, deputies learned Hersh had a firearm at the residence even though he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a felony conviction.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
