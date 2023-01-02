The case of a 60-year-old Hastings man accused of illegally possessing a firearm has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Doyle A. Krueger of 815 S. Lincoln Ave. waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Dec. 16.
Freezing rain this evening...then expect periods of snow. Significant icing possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Freezing rain this evening...then expect periods of snow. Significant icing possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 5:45 pm
The case of a 60-year-old Hastings man accused of illegally possessing a firearm has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Doyle A. Krueger of 815 S. Lincoln Ave. waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Dec. 16.
Krueger faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound the case over to the district court.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.