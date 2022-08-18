The case against a 36-year-old Hastings man accused of illegal firearm possession has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound over three felony charges against Ryan Kitchen-Ingram of 721 E. Second St. No. 3 on Thursday following a preliminary hearing.
Kitchen-Ingram faces charges of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person, possessing a firearm while committing a drug felony and possessing a stolen firearm.
Hastings Police Department Officer Josh Newbrey testified he saw Kitchen-Ingram driving a vehicle registered in his name out of a parking lot at 205 E. B St. on July 26.
Newbrey recognized Kitchen-Ingram from previous interactions and believed his driver’s license to be suspended. Newbrey checked and found that Kitchen-Ingram’s license was suspended. Newbrey then initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle.
Newbrey testified he confirmed the driver was Kitchen-Ingram and placed him under arrest for driving under a suspended license.
Newbrey searched Kitchen-Ingram before placing him in the patrol vehicle and found about $895 in cash.
With the owner of the vehicle placed under arrest, Newbrey said the vehicle was impounded. Officers took an inventory of the vehicle and found a bag containing two bags with about 3.7 grams of methamphetamine, a pipe with a crystalline residue and other items of drug paraphernalia that could be used for distribution.
Upon finding meth, a large sum of cash and drug paraphernalia, officers expanded the search of the vehicle to look for other items associated with drug activity.
Officers discovered a 9 mm handgun enclosed in a glove in the engine compartment of the vehicle. Newbrey testified that Kitchen-Ingram was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.
The firearm also was found to have been reported as stolen in Scottsbluff.
Kitchen-Ingram’s attorney, Mitchell Stehlik of Grand Island, argued that his client didn’t have possession of the firearm because it wasn’t accessible from the interior of the vehicle, where Kitchen-Ingram was located.
Deputy Adams County Attorney Dale Callahan said the vehicle was registered in Kitchen-Ingram’s name and that put the weapon in his possession.
Mead noted that the firearm was found in Kitchen-Ingram’s vehicle and there was no evidence of anyone else having control of the vehicle.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm while committing a drug felony are each a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
Possession of a stolen firearm is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
