The case of a 37-year-old Holstein man accused of illegal firearm possession has been sent to Adams County District Court.

Jeremy L. Hersh waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound the case over to the district court.

Hersh is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.

According the arrest affidavit, deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Holstein between Hersh and Dawn Shurigar on Dec. 22, 2021.

Deputies investigated and determined a verbal argument turned physical. During the investigation, deputies learned Hersh had a firearm at the residence, though he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a felony conviction.

