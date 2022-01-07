The case of a 37-year-old Holstein man accused of illegal firearm possession has been sent to Adams County District Court.
Jeremy L. Hersh waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound the case over to the district court.
Hersh is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
According the arrest affidavit, deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Holstein between Hersh and Dawn Shurigar on Dec. 22, 2021.
Deputies investigated and determined a verbal argument turned physical. During the investigation, deputies learned Hersh had a firearm at the residence, though he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a felony conviction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.